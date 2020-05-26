[WATCH] Queens College pupils singing to Matrics last year goes viral

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years delivers moving AGT audition

Queens College pupils singing to Matrics last year goes viral

A video from last year of Queens College pupils singing songs of encouragement to Matrics has recently gone viral.

Watch this moving video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: