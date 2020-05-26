RR Logistics is transporting essential goods during national lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:05
The Bell Pottinger documentary Influence
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dianna Neille
Today at 14:35
Car Feature: Technical issues with your car
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Editor at Car magazine
Today at 15:16
196 COVID-19 positive cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti Mponeng Mine near Carletonville,
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
David Sipunzi
Today at 15:20
Are Informal settlements getting the promised water & sanitation services?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phumeza Mlungwana,national spokesperson of International Budget Partnership - South Africa
Today at 15:45
Relief Fund to help Taxi Industry
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Vince Raseroka,Bridge Taxi Finance Chairman
Today at 15:52
SA cities and towns must find sites for mass graves under new Covid-19 burial rules
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:20
Babies contracting covid
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nosisa Sipambo,
Today at 16:52
Health docs App helps screen Covid- 19 symptoms
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
George Rudman, MD of Health docs
Today at 17:45
Can Covid-19 be transmitted from mother to child?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Pam Pillay, Gynaecologist
Today at 18:13
Covid-consumer trends from the spaza channel, revealed by scanner data
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marné Dirks - Managing Director at Primary Market Insights (PMI)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Famous Brands hit by restaurant restrictions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Hele - CEO at Famous Brands
Today at 18:43
Ucook launches food fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Torr - Co-Founder at uCook
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - The Cloud
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Derman - CEO at Kaskade.Cloud
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Business

RR Logistics is transporting essential goods during national lockdown

26 May 2020 9:11 AM
by
Tags:
small business
Ninety One
702shoutout
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

RELATED: Artjamming moves to virtual classes to keep afloat during lockdown

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa RR Logistics owner Rolivhuwa Tshirumbula says the moving transport company offers services like home removals, office moves and rubble removals.

<style type="text/css"> p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Helvetica Neue'} </style>

I decided to start this company when I was working at a large logistics company in the country. RR Logistics was operating smoothly until the lockdown was announced. We resorted to transporting essential goods during the lockdown.

Rolivhuwa Tshirumbula, Owner - RR Logistics

You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za

Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business and you could win R20,000 and three hours of business coaching all thanks to Ninety One – Investing for a world of change.

Listen below to the full conversation:


