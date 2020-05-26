RR Logistics is transporting essential goods during national lockdown

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa RR Logistics owner Rolivhuwa Tshirumbula says the moving transport company offers services like home removals, office moves and rubble removals.

I decided to start this company when I was working at a large logistics company in the country. RR Logistics was operating smoothly until the lockdown was announced. We resorted to transporting essential goods during the lockdown. Rolivhuwa Tshirumbula, Owner - RR Logistics

