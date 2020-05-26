Streaming issues? Report here
I won't allow anybody to converge illegally and transmit COVID-19 - Mbalula

26 May 2020 11:32 AM
by
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gives the state of readiness of his department as the country moves to lockdown Level 3.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced that the whole country would enter Level 3 from on 1 June.

With the country moving to lockdown Level 3, it is the Transport ministry that could be overwhelmed as many South Africans will be returning to work.

RELATED: Level 3 from 1 June: Exercise hours relaxed, alcohol ban lifted, but no ciggies

Eusebius McKaiser chats to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to discuss how his department will handle the move to Level 3.

Mbalula says limited train services will be running from the 1 June as his department is still checking the state of readiness of that sector.

When trains have been inactive for a long time, they don't just move like cars or planes. They need to be tested and that takes a couple of days to do.

Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport

He says his department is busy with determining the number of people allowed in trains so that social distancing is adhered to. Taxis and buses are still required to transport only 70% of commuters.

Tonight we will finalise the directives on trains and planes. We will know how many people are allowed per carriage in a train to allow social distancing. For all those regulations to be enforced, it will require physical security.

Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport

Only limited train service will be operating during Level 3. Not all trains will be opened only certain corridors will operate if we are satisfied by of the state of readiness. I will not allow anybody to converge illegally and transmit through transport the virus

Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport

Listen below to the full conversation:


