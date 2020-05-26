Makhanda water woes continue despite dissolution judgment

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Bell Pottinger documentary Influence
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dianna Neille
Today at 14:35
Car Feature: Technical issues with your car
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Editor at Car magazine
Today at 15:16
196 COVID-19 positive cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti Mponeng Mine near Carletonville,
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
David Sipunzi
Today at 15:20
Are Informal settlements getting the promised water & sanitation services?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phumeza Mlungwana,national spokesperson of International Budget Partnership - South Africa
Today at 15:45
Relief Fund to help Taxi Industry
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Vince Raseroka,Bridge Taxi Finance Chairman
Today at 15:52
SA cities and towns must find sites for mass graves under new Covid-19 burial rules
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:20
Babies contracting covid
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nosisa Sipambo,
Today at 16:52
Health docs App helps screen Covid- 19 symptoms
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
George Rudman, MD of Health docs
Today at 17:45
Can Covid-19 be transmitted from mother to child?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Pam Pillay, Gynaecologist
Today at 18:13
Covid-consumer trends from the spaza channel, revealed by scanner data
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marné Dirks - Managing Director at Primary Market Insights (PMI)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Famous Brands hit by restaurant restrictions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Hele - CEO at Famous Brands
Today at 18:43
Ucook launches food fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Torr - Co-Founder at uCook
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - The Cloud
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Derman - CEO at Kaskade.Cloud
Latest Local
Makhanda water woes continue despite dissolution judgment The Daily Maverick has reported how the erratic supply of water has persisted after Makhanda East was without water for a week. 26 May 2020 11:44 AM
[UPDATE] 52 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour cycle, Gauteng has 1,899 recoveries Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 23,615. 25 May 2020 10:01 PM
[LISTEN] JJ Tabane on his PhD in Media Studies The author and popular host of Newzroom Afrika's "Your View" took to Twitter to make the announcement at the weekend. 25 May 2020 6:26 PM
View all Local
DA MPL Mbali Ntuli voices concerns over proposed virtual congress Ntuli's campaign spokesperson Sam Mgobozi has confirmed that she has written to the party's public representatives. 26 May 2020 1:31 PM
Dlamini-Zuma briefs NCOP on government's response on COVID-19 EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update of the briefing by Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. 26 May 2020 1:01 PM
I won't allow anybody to converge illegally and transmit COVID-19 - Mbalula Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gives the state of readiness of his department as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 26 May 2020 11:32 AM
View all Politics
RR Logistics is transporting essential goods during national lockdown Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 26 May 2020 9:11 AM
Why Nando's has been slow opening restaurants for delivery Nando's has said it does not make commercial sense to open all outlets for delivery only. 25 May 2020 8:12 PM
The head of the blood service had Covid-19 and is now donating plasma The head of the National Blood Service is now part of a blood plasma donation programme. 25 May 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] Can optimism be learned? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane for more on this. 25 May 2020 12:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] Queens College pupils singing to Matrics last year goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Tyson Ngubeni as Bob O'Connor describing amagwinya goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2020 8:48 AM
Philharmonic orchestras record African Union anthem to celebrate Africa Day CEO and artistic director Bongani Tembe spoke to Joanne Joseph about the process of putting the piece together under lockdown. 25 May 2020 5:57 PM
View all Entertainment
[UPDATE] 52 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour cycle, Gauteng has 1,899 recoveries Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 23,615. 25 May 2020 10:01 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Makhanda water woes continue despite dissolution judgment

26 May 2020 11:44 AM
by
Makhanda
Makhanda water crisis
Makhanda Muncipality
The Daily Maverick has reported how the erratic supply of water has persisted after Makhanda East was without water for a week.

The Unemployed People's Movement says while people are celebrating a ruling that for the dissolution of the Makana Municipal Council in Makhanda (formerly known as Grahamstown) service delivery issues continue to exist.

In January the High Court in Makhanda ruled that new local government elections be held as it found the Makana Municipality had violated its constitutional mandate by failing to provide basic services to its community.

The Daily Maverick has reported how the erratic supply of water has persisted after Makhanda East was without water for a week.

Unemployed People's Movement activist Ayanda Kota says this is disheartening.

While people are celebrating the verdict that finally the corrupt politicians have been kicked out of the office through the judgement, there is a level of our people that we have come to internalise our hardships and oppression. It is disheartening.

Ayanda Kota, Activist - Unemployed People's Movement

Attorney Brin Brody says failure by the provincial government to comply with the court order will lead to an application by the Unemployed People's Movement for contempt of court.

I can assure you that if the MEC does not implement the court order, the next application that will be brought by the UPM will be a contempt of court proceeding and he will be compelled to follow the order once we have a final order.

Brin Brody, Attorney

Click on the link below to hear more....


More from Local

Cyril Ramaphosa

[UPDATE] 52 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour cycle, Gauteng has 1,899 recoveries

25 May 2020 10:01 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 23,615.

Read More arrow_forward

jj-tabanejpg

[LISTEN] JJ Tabane on his PhD in Media Studies

25 May 2020 6:26 PM

The author and popular host of Newzroom Afrika's "Your View" took to Twitter to make the announcement at the weekend.

Read More arrow_forward

chevy-lanejpg

Help keep retro diner Chevy Lane open after lockdown

25 May 2020 5:03 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Read More arrow_forward

Baby's Feet on Brown Wicker Basket

[LISTEN] Foundation launched in remembrance of baby Renesmé

25 May 2020 4:44 PM

The 23-day-old baby passed away following open heart surgery last week.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

[LISTEN] Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Clive Moagi shares his story

25 May 2020 4:27 PM

Azania speaks to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer Clive Moagi who recently contracted COVID-19, along with is parents.

Read More arrow_forward

Ceres snow

Brave yourselves for a cold front as temperatures drop

25 May 2020 4:22 PM

Richard le Sueur from Snow Report suspects there could be a bit of snow in Johannesburg this time.

Read More arrow_forward

161012sassactn.jpg

Sassa will pay more people their social relief grants - Lindiwe Zulu

25 May 2020 1:41 PM

The social development minister says the department needs a system that is watertight.

Read More arrow_forward

chalk-board-school-class-educationjpg

Not all teachers back at work as some schools await PPE deliveries

25 May 2020 1:32 PM

Teachers and school management are scheduled to return to work this week to prepare for the upcoming phased reopening of schools.

Read More arrow_forward

glenda-graygif

SAMRC's decision on Prof Gray unscientific and anti-intellectualism - analyst

25 May 2020 1:15 PM

Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says he finds the whole saga immensely regrettable especially when the board enters the fray.

Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

I don't like what Minister Mkhize did, he personalised things - Prof Venter

25 May 2020 12:13 PM

Professor Francois Venter says they support professor Glenda Gray and government must wok on its communication skills.

Read More arrow_forward

Dlamini-Zuma briefs NCOP on government's response on COVID-19

Politics

Motshekga's persistence to open schools shows intent to commit genocide - Eusa

Politics

Makhanda water woes continue despite dissolution judgment

Local

4 WC school staff members test positive for COVID-19: dept

26 May 2020 2:00 PM

CoCT shifts COVID-19 strategy to prioritise certain risk categories

26 May 2020 1:21 PM

ConCourt sets the record straight on postnuptial contracts for married couples

26 May 2020 1:20 PM

