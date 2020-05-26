Makhanda water woes continue despite dissolution judgment
The Unemployed People's Movement says while people are celebrating a ruling that for the dissolution of the Makana Municipal Council in Makhanda (formerly known as Grahamstown) service delivery issues continue to exist.
In January the High Court in Makhanda ruled that new local government elections be held as it found the Makana Municipality had violated its constitutional mandate by failing to provide basic services to its community.
The Daily Maverick has reported how the erratic supply of water has persisted after Makhanda East was without water for a week.
Unemployed People's Movement activist Ayanda Kota says this is disheartening.
While people are celebrating the verdict that finally the corrupt politicians have been kicked out of the office through the judgement, there is a level of our people that we have come to internalise our hardships and oppression. It is disheartening.Ayanda Kota, Activist - Unemployed People's Movement
Attorney Brin Brody says failure by the provincial government to comply with the court order will lead to an application by the Unemployed People's Movement for contempt of court.
I can assure you that if the MEC does not implement the court order, the next application that will be brought by the UPM will be a contempt of court proceeding and he will be compelled to follow the order once we have a final order.Brin Brody, Attorney
