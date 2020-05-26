Digital strategies key for retail to survive a shifting consumer landscape

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
How do we as a nation continue to work and study from home?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dean Jon Foster-Pedley - Dean and Director of Henley Business School Africa
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time Congregants must wear masks and organisations must thoroughly clean and sanitise places for worship before and after services. 26 May 2020 8:22 PM
Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti mine near Carletonville Amcu general secretary David Sipunzi says the number could be higher because results were still coming. 26 May 2020 4:41 PM
Government defends continued cigarette sales ban - EWN Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze has the full report. 26 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
DA MPL Mbali Ntuli voices concerns over proposed virtual congress Ntuli's campaign spokesperson Sam Mgobozi has confirmed that she has written to the party's public representatives. 26 May 2020 1:31 PM
Dlamini-Zuma briefs NCOP on government's response on COVID-19 EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update of the briefing by Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. 26 May 2020 1:01 PM
I won't allow anybody to converge illegally and transmit COVID-19 - Mbalula Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gives the state of readiness of his department as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 26 May 2020 11:32 AM
View all Politics
Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have navigated lockdown. 26 May 2020 8:29 PM
Ucook launches food fund UCook has launched a Food Fund with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative and Ladles of Love. 26 May 2020 7:32 PM
Covid-consumer trends from spaza shops, revealed by sophisticated scanner data Sophisticated scanners reveal what products shoppers are buying when they visit spaza shops. 26 May 2020 6:56 PM
View all Business
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward

Digital strategies key for retail to survive a shifting consumer landscape

26 May 2020 2:26 PM
by
Tags:
Sponsored
BCX
As businesses begin to recover from the initial shock of an after-corona world, we need to look to recovery as soon as possible.

OPINION from Jan Bouwer, Managing Executive for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods at BCX.

The world is in unchartered territory and as many businesses face the harsh reality of lockdown, we are beginning to accept that jobs will be lost, orders will be cancelled, and many doors will not be reopened. The retail sector has been on the front lines of COVID -19 as hospitality services grind to a halt and demand for non-essential goods such as electronics and luxury apparel plummet.

We do know that the impact will vary, for example while restaurants have closed their doors, supermarkets and pharmacies are recording unprecedented sales as demand for pantry items and disease prevention materials have skyrocketed. However, as with most things, the uncertainty of how long this wave of panic buying will go on, remains.

As many businesses begin to recover from the initial shock of an after-corona world, we need to look to recovery as soon as possible. We need to predict how competitive positions and customer relationships will be fundamentally changed. In many markets, retailers are looking to online sales as a lifeline as the sudden shift to digital takes hold.

Multichannel retailers with both a physical and an already established online presence may be at a disadvantage as they face heavy rental costs and must support an inert workforce. For digital natives - companies that have built their business from the ground up using only digital channels - there is an opportunity to pivot and adapt rapidly.

Larger retailers are going to need to re-look at their digital strategies as it becomes clear that digital transformation is no longer just a buzzword, but a fundamental path for business survival. And this is not only applicable to retailers, logistic and courier partners will also need to change the way they do things to meet shifting demand. To survive, they will need to streamline data and act on feedback loops to maintain efficiencies in a time when it is needed most. Never before has the case for a digital twin been stronger. Retailers need to look at their customer base and understand their requirements and expectations when it comes to on-line ordering and delivery or collection. In South Africa it is even more important to get this right taking into account our digitally divided societies.

If one thing is clear it is that survival is going to call for a reinvention of product, a deeper understanding of your audience, a keener focus on waste reduction and a commitment to making things that last. Just as luxury brands have switched to making masks and hand sanitisers, businesses need to play to their strengths to deliver to new market needs.

There is no question that this will be a test of resilience for those who take the right steps to ensure they can still maintain trust and confidence when the wave is over but how can businesses go about doing this? Reassuring your customers has never been as important and it’s critical that you let your customers know where you stand and get ready to pivot, reinvent and bounce back.

Businesses such as bookstores or online fashion labels need to get their online and digital marketing strategies up to scratch to ready themselves for a digital first future. Larger businesses need to be thinking of medium-term planning for eventual recovery, looking to apply digital models to optimise supply chains and logistics. For these businesses, strong leadership may be the defining factor to survival. We will need leaders who can embrace the change, infuse positivity in some way and accelerate digital strategies to survive.

Cover photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash


26 May 2020 2:26 PM
by
Tags:
Sponsored
BCX

Trending

Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time

Local

Government defends continued cigarette sales ban - EWN

Local

Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti mine near Carletonville

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO expects hydroxychloroquine safety findings by mid-June

26 May 2020 8:49 PM

BTFA: Govt consultations on cigarette sale ban a smokescreen

26 May 2020 6:34 PM

SAA aiming to resume domestic flights from mid-June

26 May 2020 6:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA