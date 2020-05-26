DA MPL Mbali Ntuli voices concerns over proposed virtual congress

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:05
The Bell Pottinger documentary Influence
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dianna Neille
Today at 14:35
Car Feature: Technical issues with your car
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Editor at Car magazine
Today at 15:16
196 COVID-19 positive cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti Mponeng Mine near Carletonville,
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
David Sipunzi
Today at 15:20
Are Informal settlements getting the promised water & sanitation services?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phumeza Mlungwana,national spokesperson of International Budget Partnership - South Africa
Today at 15:45
Relief Fund to help Taxi Industry
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Vince Raseroka,Bridge Taxi Finance Chairman
Today at 15:52
SA cities and towns must find sites for mass graves under new Covid-19 burial rules
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:20
Babies contracting covid
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nosisa Sipambo,
Today at 16:52
Health docs App helps screen Covid- 19 symptoms
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
George Rudman, MD of Health docs
Today at 17:45
Can Covid-19 be transmitted from mother to child?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Pam Pillay, Gynaecologist
Today at 18:13
Covid-consumer trends from the spaza channel, revealed by scanner data
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marné Dirks - Managing Director at Primary Market Insights (PMI)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Famous Brands hit by restaurant restrictions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Hele - CEO at Famous Brands
Today at 18:43
Ucook launches food fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Torr - Co-Founder at uCook
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - The Cloud
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Derman - CEO at Kaskade.Cloud
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

DA MPL Mbali Ntuli voices concerns over proposed virtual congress

26 May 2020 1:31 PM
by
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Mbali Ntuli
Ntuli's campaign spokesperson Sam Mgobozi has confirmed that she has written to the party's public representatives.

Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal MPL and party leadership candidate Mbali Ntuli has raised concerns over a federal executive proposal to hold the party’s leadership election at the end of October via a virtual platform.

According to a News 24 report, Ntuli has stated the following in a letter written to the party's public representatives: "...the environment in which the party currently finds itself does not allow for a credible, free and fair process and outcome."

Among her concerns, Ntuli says the party will be unable to guarantee the full connectivity of all participants throughout the conference.

Ntuli's campaign spokesperson Sam Mgobozi has confirmed the credibility of the letter.

Mgobozi says the issues raised will be discussed in a federal council meeting scheduled for July.

We do not want to preempt federal council's deliberations on this matter.

Sam Mgobozi, Mbali Ntuli campaign spokesperson

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says Ntuli has raised some valid points.

No one has ever been here before. We don't have processes that have been tested before to undertake this kind of an initiative.

Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

I don't think it will help to close the door all together but I think you cannot just go ahead and ignore what she says.

Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Click on the link below to hear more....


26 May 2020 1:31 PM
by
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Mbali Ntuli

