DA MPL Mbali Ntuli voices concerns over proposed virtual congress

Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal MPL and party leadership candidate Mbali Ntuli has raised concerns over a federal executive proposal to hold the party’s leadership election at the end of October via a virtual platform.

According to a News 24 report, Ntuli has stated the following in a letter written to the party's public representatives: "...the environment in which the party currently finds itself does not allow for a credible, free and fair process and outcome."

Among her concerns, Ntuli says the party will be unable to guarantee the full connectivity of all participants throughout the conference.

Ntuli's campaign spokesperson Sam Mgobozi has confirmed the credibility of the letter.

Mgobozi says the issues raised will be discussed in a federal council meeting scheduled for July.

We do not want to preempt federal council's deliberations on this matter. Sam Mgobozi, Mbali Ntuli campaign spokesperson

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says Ntuli has raised some valid points.

No one has ever been here before. We don't have processes that have been tested before to undertake this kind of an initiative. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

I don't think it will help to close the door all together but I think you cannot just go ahead and ignore what she says. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Click on the link below to hear more....