Dlamini-Zuma briefs NCOP on government's response on COVID-19
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday briefed the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clement Manyathela chats to EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze who is following that briefing.
The minister told the NCOP that she would not comment on the ban on cigarettes as the matter is before the courts. But gave members some reasoning behind the ban on cigarettes and she listed the short term and long term benefits of not smoking.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
Ndenze says Dlamini-Zuma said if people are not stopped from buying illicit cigarettes, the country could see more people needing ventilators
She said COVID-19 seems to be more severe on the lungs of a person who is a smoker.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
The minister also touched on how the South Africans have been negatively affected by the lockdown and the virus, he reports.
Listen below to the full conversation:
