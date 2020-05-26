COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
How do we as a nation continue to work and study from home?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dean Jon Foster-Pedley - Dean and Director of Henley Business School Africa
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time Congregants must wear masks and organisations must thoroughly clean and sanitise places for worship before and after services. 26 May 2020 8:22 PM
Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti mine near Carletonville Amcu general secretary David Sipunzi says the number could be higher because results were still coming. 26 May 2020 4:41 PM
Government defends continued cigarette sales ban - EWN Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze has the full report. 26 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
DA MPL Mbali Ntuli voices concerns over proposed virtual congress Ntuli's campaign spokesperson Sam Mgobozi has confirmed that she has written to the party's public representatives. 26 May 2020 1:31 PM
Dlamini-Zuma briefs NCOP on government's response on COVID-19 EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update of the briefing by Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. 26 May 2020 1:01 PM
I won't allow anybody to converge illegally and transmit COVID-19 - Mbalula Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gives the state of readiness of his department as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 26 May 2020 11:32 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[UPDATE] 52 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour cycle, Gauteng has 1,899 recoveries Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 23,615. 25 May 2020 10:01 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties

26 May 2020 2:41 PM
by
Tags:
Back to School
Lockdown
COVID-19
school reopening
Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this.

Clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba says it is important to engage your children on the changes and impact caused by COVID-19.

Some children will remain at home as grades 7 and 12 return to school from 1 June.

With all the changes happening because of the outbreak and the lockdown, Dweba says children may experience anxiety.

We are in an unprecedented situation. As adults we are afraid, how much more with our children who aren't perhaps getting as much information as we are getting. It is perfectly normal for kids to be anxious, to feel quite down and sad because they haven't been able to play outside or see their friends.

Viwe Dweba, Clinical psychologist

There is something so important about physical touch in our relationships and not being able to hug your friends, your teacher, a relative, cousins can leave you feeling quite lonely. Those feelings are normal.

Viwe Dweba, Clinical psychologist

She says as children return to school in the face of the outbreak, there will also be anxiety.

Where kids know about some sort of virus, they may feel a bit afraid about that, then there will also be quite a bit of anxiety around school work, especially for our older kids. Real anxiety around having missed a lot of school work.

Viwe Dweba, Clinical psychologist

Dweba says there are behaviours you can look out for during this time and suggests you talk to your children if and when you do notice any changes.

We are looking our for changes in their eating patterns - where you notice that your child usualy has an appetite and they don't have an appetite, when your child isn't someone who goes to the fridge too regularly but now starts going to the fridge a lot more frequently than usual in a noticeable way, so their relationship with food changes.

Viwe Dweba, Clinical psychologist

If you notice that they are more irritable, younger children who are really anxious may start bed-wetting after they have been potty trained. We are looking out for negative thoughts that come out in the things our kids say ... those major changes in behaviour.

Viwe Dweba, Clinical psychologist

Click on the link below to hear more...


26 May 2020 2:41 PM
by
Tags:
Back to School
Lockdown
COVID-19
school reopening

More from Lifestyle

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin

25 May 2020 6:23 PM

Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thandiswa-mazwaijpg

Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai

25 May 2020 4:29 PM

The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Emotions emoticons emojis sad happy angry scared

[LISTEN] Can optimism be learned?

25 May 2020 12:21 PM

Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane for more on this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man at check-in counter at airport with passport travel 123rflifestyle 123rf

'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad

24 May 2020 5:01 PM

The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nosipho-dumisajpg

Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water'

24 May 2020 3:32 PM

The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-minister-bheki-celepng

[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele

24 May 2020 10:56 AM

Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

richardjpg

The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

23 May 2020 8:44 PM

This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

parents-grocery-shopping-with-childrenwebp

No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude

23 May 2020 1:58 PM

Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miriam-makeba-angelique-kidjojpg

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

23 May 2020 9:01 AM

“This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donovan-and-davina-2jpg

[LISTEN] Donovan Goliath and Davina Mae Gordon on creating under lockdown

22 May 2020 3:19 PM

The couple joined Azania Mosaka on her show to talk about their creative process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time

Local

Government defends continued cigarette sales ban - EWN

Local

Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti mine near Carletonville

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO expects hydroxychloroquine safety findings by mid-June

26 May 2020 8:49 PM

BTFA: Govt consultations on cigarette sale ban a smokescreen

26 May 2020 6:34 PM

SAA aiming to resume domestic flights from mid-June

26 May 2020 6:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA