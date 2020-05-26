Streaming issues? Report here
Government defends continued cigarette sales ban - EWN

26 May 2020 4:27 PM
by
Tags:
Smoking
ban on cigarette sales
Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze has the full report.

Government has defended its decision to ban the sale of cigarettes as Level 3 of the lockdown approaches.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday briefed members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Eyewitness News (EWN) reporter Babalo Ndenze has the full report.

The minister's answer was a very medical answer and she has reiterated what she has said before, that a person who smokes cigarettes stands a higher chance of suffering more intensely from COVDI-19 and she basically told members of the NCOP that she could take them to town explaining to them the health benefits and the health risks and what government's argument is.

Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

What she did tell members is that when one quits smoking for short term, even two weeks, it helps a lot in terms of a persons breathing capacity...

Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

Minister of health also touched on the very issue of the smoking ban. He says that there is not even a need for debate on the health risks of smoking cigarettes, the debate is an economic one and as far as he is concerned he is not in a position to be having an economic debate about the dangers of smoking.

Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

Click on the link below to hear more...


26 May 2020 4:27 PM
by
Tags:
Smoking
ban on cigarette sales

