Government defends continued cigarette sales ban - EWN
Government has defended its decision to ban the sale of cigarettes as Level 3 of the lockdown approaches.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday briefed members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Eyewitness News (EWN) reporter Babalo Ndenze has the full report.
The minister's answer was a very medical answer and she has reiterated what she has said before, that a person who smokes cigarettes stands a higher chance of suffering more intensely from COVDI-19 and she basically told members of the NCOP that she could take them to town explaining to them the health benefits and the health risks and what government's argument is.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN
What she did tell members is that when one quits smoking for short term, even two weeks, it helps a lot in terms of a persons breathing capacity...Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN
Minister of health also touched on the very issue of the smoking ban. He says that there is not even a need for debate on the health risks of smoking cigarettes, the debate is an economic one and as far as he is concerned he is not in a position to be having an economic debate about the dangers of smoking.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time
Congregants must wear masks and organisations must thoroughly clean and sanitise places for worship before and after services.Read More
Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti mine near Carletonville
Amcu general secretary David Sipunzi says the number could be higher because results were still coming.Read More
Cities and towns must find sites for mass graves under new COVID-19 burial rules
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet offers more on the regulation.Read More
President Ramaphosa to lead a call for a National Day of Prayer
He is expected to provide an update on the provisions for the religious sector following a meeting with the command council.Read More
Makhanda water woes continue despite dissolution judgment
The Daily Maverick has reported how the erratic supply of water has persisted after Makhanda East was without water for a week.Read More
[UPDATE] 52 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour cycle, Gauteng has 1,899 recoveries
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 23,615.Read More
[LISTEN] JJ Tabane on his PhD in Media Studies
The author and popular host of Newzroom Afrika's "Your View" took to Twitter to make the announcement at the weekend.Read More
Help keep retro diner Chevy Lane open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
[LISTEN] Foundation launched in remembrance of baby Renesmé
The 23-day-old baby passed away following open heart surgery last week.Read More
[LISTEN] Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Clive Moagi shares his story
Azania speaks to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer Clive Moagi who recently contracted COVID-19, along with is parents.Read More