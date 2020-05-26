Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti mine near Carletonville
A few weeks ago Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa was adamant that the mines should not re-open, even at 50% because, he said, social distancing and other safety measures against COVID-19 just weren't possible in that environment.
Fast forward to today, and Amcu says that a shocking 196 mineworkers have tested positive for COVID- 19 at the AngloGold Ashanti Mponeng mine near Carletonville.
Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Amcu general secretary David Sipunzi for more on this.
One mineworker tested positive and his contacts were traced for screening and voluntary testing. About 650 people were tested.David Sipunzi, General secretary, Amcu
Yesterday afternoon it was 188 but when we went to bed it was 196. I am sure it must be way above that because the results are still coming.David Sipunzi, General secretary, Amcu
There is this one regulation that I feel is almost impossible to comply with in the industry - that is social distancing. I am definitely sure they failed to comply with that. They want to say there is the issue of masks, but we say to the none of the two cancels another.David Sipunzi, General secretary, Amcu
Listen below for more ...
More from Local
Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time
Congregants must wear masks and organisations must thoroughly clean and sanitise places for worship before and after services.Read More
Government defends continued cigarette sales ban - EWN
Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze has the full report.Read More
Cities and towns must find sites for mass graves under new COVID-19 burial rules
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet offers more on the regulation.Read More
President Ramaphosa to lead a call for a National Day of Prayer
He is expected to provide an update on the provisions for the religious sector following a meeting with the command council.Read More
Makhanda water woes continue despite dissolution judgment
The Daily Maverick has reported how the erratic supply of water has persisted after Makhanda East was without water for a week.Read More
[UPDATE] 52 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour cycle, Gauteng has 1,899 recoveries
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 23,615.Read More
[LISTEN] JJ Tabane on his PhD in Media Studies
The author and popular host of Newzroom Afrika's "Your View" took to Twitter to make the announcement at the weekend.Read More
Help keep retro diner Chevy Lane open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
[LISTEN] Foundation launched in remembrance of baby Renesmé
The 23-day-old baby passed away following open heart surgery last week.Read More
[LISTEN] Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Clive Moagi shares his story
Azania speaks to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer Clive Moagi who recently contracted COVID-19, along with is parents.Read More