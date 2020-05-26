Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti mine near Carletonville

A few weeks ago Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa was adamant that the mines should not re-open, even at 50% because, he said, social distancing and other safety measures against COVID-19 just weren't possible in that environment.

Fast forward to today, and Amcu says that a shocking 196 mineworkers have tested positive for COVID- 19 at the AngloGold Ashanti Mponeng mine near Carletonville.

Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to Amcu general secretary David Sipunzi for more on this.

One mineworker tested positive and his contacts were traced for screening and voluntary testing. About 650 people were tested. David Sipunzi, General secretary, Amcu

Yesterday afternoon it was 188 but when we went to bed it was 196. I am sure it must be way above that because the results are still coming. David Sipunzi, General secretary, Amcu

There is this one regulation that I feel is almost impossible to comply with in the industry - that is social distancing. I am definitely sure they failed to comply with that. They want to say there is the issue of masks, but we say to the none of the two cancels another. David Sipunzi, General secretary, Amcu

