Cities and towns must find sites for mass graves under new COVID-19 burial rules
Business Insider reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has directed South Africa's municipalities to find sites where mass graves can be located for COVID-19 victims as part of a set of new regulations, should the death rate appear to exceed the capacity of available space to keep mortal remains.
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet explains further.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has been making these preparations for some time....Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider
Some time ago now, he actually put out a regulation saying to municipalities that they have to report back on the number of bodies that they can store at any given time. He wanted basically a national census of our ability to store bodies as a nation. Now some time later he has come back and said these are the preparations we are making for potential mass death events.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time
Congregants must wear masks and organisations must thoroughly clean and sanitise places for worship before and after services.Read More
Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti mine near Carletonville
Amcu general secretary David Sipunzi says the number could be higher because results were still coming.Read More
Government defends continued cigarette sales ban - EWN
Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze has the full report.Read More
President Ramaphosa to lead a call for a National Day of Prayer
He is expected to provide an update on the provisions for the religious sector following a meeting with the command council.Read More
Makhanda water woes continue despite dissolution judgment
The Daily Maverick has reported how the erratic supply of water has persisted after Makhanda East was without water for a week.Read More
[UPDATE] 52 COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour cycle, Gauteng has 1,899 recoveries
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 23,615.Read More
[LISTEN] JJ Tabane on his PhD in Media Studies
The author and popular host of Newzroom Afrika's "Your View" took to Twitter to make the announcement at the weekend.Read More
Help keep retro diner Chevy Lane open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
[LISTEN] Foundation launched in remembrance of baby Renesmé
The 23-day-old baby passed away following open heart surgery last week.Read More
[LISTEN] Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Clive Moagi shares his story
Azania speaks to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer Clive Moagi who recently contracted COVID-19, along with is parents.Read More