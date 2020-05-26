Cities and towns must find sites for mass graves under new COVID-19 burial rules

Business Insider reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has directed South Africa's municipalities to find sites where mass graves can be located for COVID-19 victims as part of a set of new regulations, should the death rate appear to exceed the capacity of available space to keep mortal remains.

Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet explains further.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has been making these preparations for some time.... Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider

Some time ago now, he actually put out a regulation saying to municipalities that they have to report back on the number of bodies that they can store at any given time. He wanted basically a national census of our ability to store bodies as a nation. Now some time later he has come back and said these are the preparations we are making for potential mass death events. Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider

