GDP expected to contract by 9.7% in 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
How do we as a nation continue to work and study from home?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dean Jon Foster-Pedley - Dean and Director of Henley Business School Africa
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time Congregants must wear masks and organisations must thoroughly clean and sanitise places for worship before and after services. 26 May 2020 8:22 PM
Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti mine near Carletonville Amcu general secretary David Sipunzi says the number could be higher because results were still coming. 26 May 2020 4:41 PM
Government defends continued cigarette sales ban - EWN Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze has the full report. 26 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
DA MPL Mbali Ntuli voices concerns over proposed virtual congress Ntuli's campaign spokesperson Sam Mgobozi has confirmed that she has written to the party's public representatives. 26 May 2020 1:31 PM
Dlamini-Zuma briefs NCOP on government's response on COVID-19 EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update of the briefing by Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. 26 May 2020 1:01 PM
I won't allow anybody to converge illegally and transmit COVID-19 - Mbalula Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gives the state of readiness of his department as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 26 May 2020 11:32 AM
View all Politics
Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have navigated lockdown. 26 May 2020 8:29 PM
Ucook launches food fund UCook has launched a Food Fund with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative and Ladles of Love. 26 May 2020 7:32 PM
Covid-consumer trends from spaza shops, revealed by sophisticated scanner data Sophisticated scanners reveal what products shoppers are buying when they visit spaza shops. 26 May 2020 6:56 PM
View all Business
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward

GDP expected to contract by 9.7% in 2020

26 May 2020 6:41 PM
by
Tags:
GDP
Lockdown
COVID-19
South African economy to contract
GDP contract
GDP expected to contract by 9.7% in 2020

Absa has sharply reduced its growth forecasts for South Africa.

The bank cut its full-year GDP growth forecast to 9,7 per cent this year.

I think the point is even if lockdown is relaxed and even if the relaxation looks a bit more aggressive than we thought weeks ago, the point is that during this period many firms were pushed against the wall, a number of them won't re-open, a number of workers laid off - and of course lots of consumer behaviour will be permanently changed and some industries will be permanently impaired.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa Group

For example if you think of the tourism industry - it accounted for three per cent of GDP- it's very difficult to see much if any of that coming back soon.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa Group

But what exactly does a contraction of 9,7 per cent in the real world mean? Apart from translating to job losses and a more deeply fractured society than we already do have?

We have tremendous pressure of course on firms, both moral and political, not to lay off workers - if we think of the response of a big firm they may keep their own workers on the payroll ...but you mentioned the informal sector where we have two point nine million South Africans eking out a living, many of them relying on trickle-down incomes from above and if those incomes are shrunk there will be less trickle-down employment into the informal sector as well.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa Group

And of course industries like hotels and catering - any interest where you're going to have mass movement and mass aggregation of people is going to be challenged to operate safely for a long period of time.

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist - Absa Group
Economic growth (ImageCreator - http://www.imagecreator.co.uk/)

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


26 May 2020 6:41 PM
by
Tags:
GDP
Lockdown
COVID-19
South African economy to contract
GDP contract

Trending

Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time

Local

Government defends continued cigarette sales ban - EWN

Local

Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti mine near Carletonville

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO expects hydroxychloroquine safety findings by mid-June

26 May 2020 8:49 PM

BTFA: Govt consultations on cigarette sale ban a smokescreen

26 May 2020 6:34 PM

SAA aiming to resume domestic flights from mid-June

26 May 2020 6:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA