Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time

President Cyril Ramphosa on Tuesday confirmed that congregational worship would be allowed when the country moved to Level 3 lockdown on 1 June.

Churches, synagogues, temples, mosques and other recognised places of worship may resume services but the congregations will be limited to 50 people.

"All religious organisations must put protocols in place for, among other things, thoroughly cleaning and sanitising places for worship before and after services," Ramaphosa said.