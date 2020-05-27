'Even though 50 is low, the church can compromise, virus is spiritual warfare'

President Cyril Ramphosa on Tuesday confirmed that congregational worship would be allowed when the country moved to Level 3 lockdown on 1 June.

Churches, synagogues, temples, mosques and other recognised places of worship may resume services but the congregations will be limited to 50 people.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to God's Church Must Rise chairperson Bishop Bheki Ngcobo to share his views on the opening of the churches.

We would like to show our gratitude to the government for opening the churches as places of worship. We were worried after his announcement on Sunday as to why he opened alcohol places instead of the churches. Bishop Bheki Ngcobo, Chairperson - God's Church Must Rise

He says this was the first time Ramaphosa labeled the church as an essential service.

Even though 50 is low, the church we can compromise. The coronavirus is a spiritual warfare. What will happen if a church has more than 1,000 congregants? Bishop Bheki Ngcobo, Chairperson - God's Church Must Rise

