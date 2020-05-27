Streaming issues? Report here
Public urged to report police brutality on national service complaints centre

27 May 2020 7:59 AM
by
SAPS
Police Brutality
COVID19
Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo they will deal directly with matters where police committed a crime.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is calling on South Africans to report police brutality in line with the Collins Khosa judgment handed down by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The police said that its complaints centre would be for the public to report allegations of police brutality or cruel, inhumane and or degrading treatment and, or punishment, committed by members of the Saps.

RELATED: Shining a spotlight on police and army brutally during lockdown

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says the ruling was passed following an application to the High Court and the police have to comply with that ruling.

We have to show cause by announcing the complaints line and showing that we will deal directly with complaints on police behaving in a manner that is criminal and in contravention of our regulations.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - Saps

The public may, for the duration of the state of disaster, report complaints regarding the Saps at the nearest police station.

The national service complaints centre on the toll-free number 0800 333 177 or on the following email addresses: complaintsnodalpoint@saps.gov.za or service@saps.gov.za

Listen below to the full conversation:


SAPS
Police Brutality
COVID19

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
