[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest
Man dies after cop kneels on his neck choking him during arrest
New video shows Minneapolis cops choking a man who later died in police custody
The man can be heard pleading with the police, saying: "I can't breathe."
Warning: The video below contains graphic content:
