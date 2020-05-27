Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
[WATCH] Little boy's exercise routine leaves us in stitches

27 May 2020 8:44 AM
by
Tags:
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Tyson Ngubeni as Bob O'Connor describing amagwinya goes viral

Little boy's exercise routine leaves us in stitches

Social media is in stitches after a video of a little boy struggling with a exercise routine goes viral.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


