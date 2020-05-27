Gelique Couture creates fashion designs for women of all sizes

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 13:35
Preparing for the long haul of COVID-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...
Today at 14:05
Masterclass: Homeschooling
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Lisa-Ann Haynes
Today at 14:35
Masterclass: Homeschooling continued...
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:10
EWN: Makhura visits Sibanye mine & hospital prepped for Covid-19 cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:20
How did Cuban health workers register with the Health Professions Council of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim, journalist at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 16:53
The ShopSafe App
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Linda Reid, head of data at Lightstone
Today at 17:20
ParkUpp brings back drive-in cinemas
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Michael Savvides, co-founder of ParkUpp.
Today at 18:09
Restaurant Association is getting legal advice on new religious gathering regulations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 18:13
Regulation inconsistencies - Why the economy and not churches, hypothetically, and why churches and not other non-essential gatherings? Does this give reason to doubt that the Covid response is driven by science?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Rousseau - Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SA online fashion retailer RunwaySale receives R100 million investment from international private equity firm
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - NASA is planning to put the first woman and the next man on the moon as soon as 2024 - what it takes to do that almost 50 years since the last time and in a world devastated by a pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance releases its annual report for 2019
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - The family business behind Baby City
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michel Aronoff - MD at Baby City
No Items to show
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Navigating the world of broadcasting Talk Radio 702 show host Eusebius McKaiser shares how he was introduced to radio and has since navigated the field of work. 27 May 2020 12:29 PM
Gauteng now has 1,919 recoveries as death toll in South Africa breaches 500 mark The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA on Tuesday was 24,264, and the total number of recoveries stood at 12,741. 26 May 2020 10:18 PM
Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time Congregants must wear masks and organisations must thoroughly clean and sanitise places for worship before and after services. 26 May 2020 8:22 PM
View all Local
'The same methodology used to open churches must be used to open restaurants' Restaurant Association Of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says her industry can't continue to operate under restrictive conditions. 27 May 2020 12:56 PM
Shining the spotlight on the history of Pan Africanism Eusebius McKaiser and historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath shine the spotlight on the origins of African unity. 27 May 2020 11:31 AM
Public urged to report police brutality on national service complaints centre Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo they will deal directly with matters where police committed a crime. 27 May 2020 7:59 AM
View all Politics
Gelique Couture creates fashion designs for women of all sizes Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 27 May 2020 9:08 AM
Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have navigated lockdown. 26 May 2020 8:29 PM
Ucook launches food fund UCook has launched a Food Fund with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative and Ladles of Love. 26 May 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:59 AM
[WATCH] Little boy's exercise routine leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Queens College pupils singing to Matrics last year goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2020 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Gelique Couture creates fashion designs for women of all sizes

27 May 2020 9:08 AM
by
Tags:
small business
Ninety One
#702ShoutOut
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

RELATED: RR Logistics is transporting essential goods during national lockdown

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Gelique Couture owner Angelique du Toit says she has loved fashion from a very young age and she will not allow the pandemic put her out of business.

We create fashion that is for every women, no matter the size or age. We custom make our clothing to suit our clients needs.

Angelique du Toit, Owner - Gelique Couture

You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za

Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business and you could win R20,000 and three hours of business coaching all thanks to Ninety One – Investing for a world of change.

Listen below to the full conversation:


