I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser

While many people are celebrating the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that congregational worship would be allowed when the country moved to Level 3 lockdown on 1 June, others are questioning the rationale behind the decision.

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show also voiced their opinion on the move by the government.

I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, they may as well call it what it is, it a herd immunity decision through the church door. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

It is absolutely irresponsible. I cannot see the logic for it. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

Here are some of the comments the callers have on the matter.

The pressures of the lockdown have shown me that even when things go back to normal, we should continue live streaming so we can keep in touch with other people. John, Caller

The president said if you are 60 years old you should stay at home so the challenge I have now is: 'Should I stay at home or go to church?' It looks like he is going back and forth. Thomas, Caller

What the president has done is one of the most reckless, idiotic and stupid decisions ever. John, Caller

