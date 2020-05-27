Shining the spotlight on the history of Pan Africanism

Monday 25 May marked the 57th Annual Commemoration of Africa Day, the day when the continent made history with the founding of the Organisation of African Unity, the precursor to the African Union.

Eusebius McKaiser chats to historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath to recount the history of Pan Africanism.

Pan Africanism has different starting points, some point to the moment of the hessian revolution where people who have ancestry from the African continent came together. One of the things we have to remember about the notion of African identity, is that it doesn't come from within the continent. Dr Vashna Jagarnath, Historian and teacher

She says even the notion of Africa, comes from outside the continent as the name was given from the Romans and the Greeks in ancient times.

The majority of the thinkers in early Pan Africanism come out of what we call the Caribbean and the West Indian world. Dr Vashna Jagarnath, Historian and teacher

Listen below to the full conversation: