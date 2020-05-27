[LISTEN] Navigating the world of broadcasting

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:35
Preparing for the long haul of COVID-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...
Today at 14:05
Masterclass: Homeschooling
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Lisa-Ann Haynes
Today at 14:35
Masterclass: Homeschooling continued...
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:10
EWN: Makhura visits Sibanye mine & hospital prepped for Covid-19 cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:20
How did Cuban health workers register with the Health Professions Council of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim, journalist at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 16:53
The ShopSafe App
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Linda Reid, head of data at Lightstone
Today at 17:20
ParkUpp brings back drive-in cinemas
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Michael Savvides, co-founder of ParkUpp.
Today at 18:09
Restaurant Association is getting legal advice on new religious gathering regulations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 18:13
Regulation inconsistencies - Why the economy and not churches, hypothetically, and why churches and not other non-essential gatherings? Does this give reason to doubt that the Covid response is driven by science?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Rousseau - Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SA online fashion retailer RunwaySale receives R100 million investment from international private equity firm
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - NASA is planning to put the first woman and the next man on the moon as soon as 2024 - what it takes to do that almost 50 years since the last time and in a world devastated by a pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance releases its annual report for 2019
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - The family business behind Baby City
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michel Aronoff - MD at Baby City
No Items to show
[LISTEN] Navigating the world of broadcasting

27 May 2020 12:29 PM
by
Tags:
Broadcasting
Eusebius McKaiser
Journalism
Talk Radio 702 show host Eusebius McKaiser shares how he was introduced to radio and has since navigated the field of work.

Talk Radio 702 show host Eusebius McKaiser says he never thought of journalism as a career when he pursued his university studies and worked at being an academic instead.

Having a knack for debating, McKaiser says he used his skill, along with his interest in current affairs, to take a chance at broadcasting.

When I was at university I had aimed to be a lawyer but I hated case law ... I also found law to be not very intellectually rigorous, funny enough. The one subject that completely sucked me in was philosophy. I found the normative, theoretical questions deeply interesting.

Eusebius McKaiser, Talk Radio 702 show host

While I was living in England, I used to be addicted to a programme called News Night, as well as Hard Talk by Tim Sebastian and later Stephen Sackur and that combined with the fact that I was doing competitive debating, I suddenly realised I would love to be able to ask politicians and other people who are powerful these sharp questions....

Eusebius McKaiser, Talk Radio 702 show host

McKaiser believes that one does not have to study journalism if they want to be a journalist and should rather broaden their knowledge in varying subjects.

If I ran a station I wouldn't hire someone who has only studied journalism because it is fairly easy to teach you how to use the mic but it is far harder for me to get you to understand law, sociology ... If you don't know anything about history and you don't have curiosity, you can't have an hour-long conversation with Dr Vashna Jagarnath about Pan-Africanism

Eusebius McKaiser, Talk Radio 702 show host

On navigating his personal life and being an on-air personality, McKaiser attributes some of his success to having the right support system.

You choose colleagues that are not just colleagues but that are friends. I think the two best South African coaches that I have had are Given Mkhari and Alastair Teeling-Smith.

Eusebius McKaiser, Talk Radio 702 show host

You need to know who to go to, it can be colleagues ... it's also my shrink, you would be amazed how much of my conversations with my therapist is about work.

Eusebius McKaiser, Talk Radio 702 show host

Click on the link below to hear more....


