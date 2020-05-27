[LISTEN] Navigating the world of broadcasting

Talk Radio 702 show host Eusebius McKaiser says he never thought of journalism as a career when he pursued his university studies and worked at being an academic instead.

Having a knack for debating, McKaiser says he used his skill, along with his interest in current affairs, to take a chance at broadcasting.

When I was at university I had aimed to be a lawyer but I hated case law ... I also found law to be not very intellectually rigorous, funny enough. The one subject that completely sucked me in was philosophy. I found the normative, theoretical questions deeply interesting. Eusebius McKaiser, Talk Radio 702 show host

While I was living in England, I used to be addicted to a programme called News Night, as well as Hard Talk by Tim Sebastian and later Stephen Sackur and that combined with the fact that I was doing competitive debating, I suddenly realised I would love to be able to ask politicians and other people who are powerful these sharp questions.... Eusebius McKaiser, Talk Radio 702 show host

McKaiser believes that one does not have to study journalism if they want to be a journalist and should rather broaden their knowledge in varying subjects.

If I ran a station I wouldn't hire someone who has only studied journalism because it is fairly easy to teach you how to use the mic but it is far harder for me to get you to understand law, sociology ... If you don't know anything about history and you don't have curiosity, you can't have an hour-long conversation with Dr Vashna Jagarnath about Pan-Africanism Eusebius McKaiser, Talk Radio 702 show host

On navigating his personal life and being an on-air personality, McKaiser attributes some of his success to having the right support system.

You choose colleagues that are not just colleagues but that are friends. I think the two best South African coaches that I have had are Given Mkhari and Alastair Teeling-Smith. Eusebius McKaiser, Talk Radio 702 show host

You need to know who to go to, it can be colleagues ... it's also my shrink, you would be amazed how much of my conversations with my therapist is about work. Eusebius McKaiser, Talk Radio 702 show host

