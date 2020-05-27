'The same methodology used to open churches must be used to open restaurants'
President Cyril Ramphosa on Tuesday confirmed that congregational worship would be allowed when the country moved to Level 3 lockdown on 1 June.
Churches, synagogues, temples, mosques and other recognised places of worship may resume services but the congregations will be limited to 50 people.
RELATED: Restaurants want to open for sit-downs under Level 3 lockdown
The question that is being raised is that if the government can allow churches to open, why can't restaurants and hairdressers open?
Clement Manyathela chats to Restaurant Association Of South Africa chief executive officer Wendy Alberts says she is flawed by Ramaphosa's announcement.
The restaurant industry has displayed every attempt with government to be respectful of our relationship and be respectful of the guidance and leadership that has been put out there. But when a decision is being made that advocates complete avoid to our industry and prohibits us from operating, we need to fight for our industry to be reopened.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Why cant the same methodology used to open churches be used to open restaurants? We cannot continue to trade under these restrictive conditions.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
