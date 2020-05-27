Workers of non-compliant employers can now claim special UIF benefit
Workers who are not registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund can now claim for the UIF special COVID-19 payouts.
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has amended a directive in relation to the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) allowing workers to claim where their employers did not register them for UIF, provide the required details, or pay the necessary contributions.
Clement Manyathela spoke to UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping to get more details on the new regulation.
It is important that people understand that we are referring here to a worker - that means right now you still have that relationship with your employer, we are saying a worker is someone who is a contributor. Secondly, a worker is someone who, as defined by this act, would have benefited from the directive but because of circumstances beyond their control, they are not able to benefit.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
So it was the duty of the employer to register for the UIF, declare to UIF and pay contribution to UIF but the employer didn't. So what we are saying is that the employee cannot suffer because the employer was not able to meet the requirements of the law.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
We still expect the employee to provide evidence of the existence of this relationship.Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF
Click on the link below to hear more.....
More from Local
Help keep Cooking Up A Storm open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Jesuit Institute SA questions opening of religious institutions under Level 3
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that congregational worship would be allowed with a limit of 50 people.Read More
David Makhura declares West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details on the premier's visit to Sibanye-Stillwater.Read More
SAMRC was not apologising for Dr Glenda Gray's comments - board chairperson
Prof Mahlangu says board was apologising for what was becoming a dysfunctional relationship between the MRC and health ministry.Read More
[LISTEN] Navigating the world of broadcasting
Talk Radio 702 show host Eusebius McKaiser shares how he was introduced to radio and has since navigated the field of work.Read More
Gauteng now has 1,919 recoveries as death toll in South Africa breaches 500 mark
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA on Tuesday was 24,264, and the total number of recoveries stood at 12,741.Read More
Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time
Congregants must wear masks and organisations must thoroughly clean and sanitise places for worship before and after services.Read More
Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti mine near Carletonville
Amcu general secretary David Sipunzi says the number could be higher because results were still coming.Read More
Government defends continued cigarette sales ban - EWN
Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze has the full report.Read More
Cities and towns must find sites for mass graves under new COVID-19 burial rules
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet offers more on the regulation.Read More