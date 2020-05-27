Workers of non-compliant employers can now claim special UIF benefit

Workers who are not registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund can now claim for the UIF special COVID-19 payouts.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has amended a directive in relation to the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) allowing workers to claim where their employers did not register them for UIF, provide the required details, or pay the necessary contributions.

Clement Manyathela spoke to UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping to get more details on the new regulation.

It is important that people understand that we are referring here to a worker - that means right now you still have that relationship with your employer, we are saying a worker is someone who is a contributor. Secondly, a worker is someone who, as defined by this act, would have benefited from the directive but because of circumstances beyond their control, they are not able to benefit. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF

So it was the duty of the employer to register for the UIF, declare to UIF and pay contribution to UIF but the employer didn't. So what we are saying is that the employee cannot suffer because the employer was not able to meet the requirements of the law. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF

We still expect the employee to provide evidence of the existence of this relationship. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - UIF

