SAMRC was not apologising for Dr Glenda Gray's comments - board chairperson
The SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has cleared Professor Glenda Gray of any wrongdoing for the comments she made in the media.
The board says Grey did not [transgress the council's](http://“sucking regulations out of their thumb and implementing rubbish”.) policies.
Grey gave an interview to News24 in which she criticised aspects of the national lockdown, saying they were unscientific.
Clement Manyathela speaks to SAMRC board chairperson Professor Johnny Mahlangu about their findings.
RELATED: There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray
The board did not stop the investigation. It started the investigation on Thursday and it concluded on Monday.Professor Johnny Mahlangu, Board chairperson - SAMRC
This was to establish if the CEO of the MRC had violated any of its policy. The subcommittee reported that she had not violated any of its policies and this was the only investigation that the board undertook.Professor Johnny Mahlangu, Board chairperson - SAMRC
Mahlangu says the board apologised to the minister of health to mend relationships that may have been broken not for the comments made by Grey.
The board was apologising for what was becoming a dysfunctional relationship between the MRC and the ministry of Health.Professor Johnny Mahlangu, Board chairperson - SAMRC
It had nothing to do with what Professor Glenda Gray had said. She was appointed in her personal capacity.Professor Johnny Mahlangu, Board chairperson - SAMRC
Listen to the full interview below...
