SAMRC was not apologising for Dr Glenda Gray's comments - board chairperson

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Preparing for the long haul of COVID-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...
Today at 14:05
Masterclass: Homeschooling
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Lisa-Ann Haynes
Today at 14:35
Masterclass: Homeschooling continued...
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:10
EWN: Makhura visits Sibanye mine & hospital prepped for Covid-19 cases
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:20
How did Cuban health workers register with the Health Professions Council of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim, journalist at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 16:53
The ShopSafe App
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Linda Reid, head of data at Lightstone
Today at 17:20
ParkUpp brings back drive-in cinemas
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Michael Savvides, co-founder of ParkUpp.
Today at 18:09
Restaurant Association is getting legal advice on new religious gathering regulations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 18:13
Regulation inconsistencies - Why the economy and not churches, hypothetically, and why churches and not other non-essential gatherings? Does this give reason to doubt that the Covid response is driven by science?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Rousseau - Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SA online fashion retailer RunwaySale receives R100 million investment from international private equity firm
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - NASA is planning to put the first woman and the next man on the moon as soon as 2024 - what it takes to do that almost 50 years since the last time and in a world devastated by a pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance releases its annual report for 2019
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - The family business behind Baby City
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michel Aronoff - MD at Baby City
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Navigating the world of broadcasting Talk Radio 702 show host Eusebius McKaiser shares how he was introduced to radio and has since navigated the field of work. 27 May 2020 12:29 PM
Gauteng now has 1,919 recoveries as death toll in South Africa breaches 500 mark The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA on Tuesday was 24,264, and the total number of recoveries stood at 12,741. 26 May 2020 10:18 PM
Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time Congregants must wear masks and organisations must thoroughly clean and sanitise places for worship before and after services. 26 May 2020 8:22 PM
View all Local
'The same methodology used to open churches must be used to open restaurants' Restaurant Association Of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says her industry can't continue to operate under restrictive conditions. 27 May 2020 12:56 PM
Shining the spotlight on the history of Pan Africanism Eusebius McKaiser and historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath shine the spotlight on the origins of African unity. 27 May 2020 11:31 AM
Public urged to report police brutality on national service complaints centre Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo they will deal directly with matters where police committed a crime. 27 May 2020 7:59 AM
View all Politics
Gelique Couture creates fashion designs for women of all sizes Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 27 May 2020 9:08 AM
Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have navigated lockdown. 26 May 2020 8:29 PM
Ucook launches food fund UCook has launched a Food Fund with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative and Ladles of Love. 26 May 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

SAMRC was not apologising for Dr Glenda Gray's comments - board chairperson

27 May 2020 1:33 PM
by
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
regulations
covid
Dr Glenda Gray
South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)
Prof Mahlangu says board was apologising for what was becoming a dysfunctional relationship between the MRC and health ministry.

The SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has cleared Professor Glenda Gray of any wrongdoing for the comments she made in the media.

The board says Grey did not [transgress the council's](http://“sucking regulations out of their thumb and implementing rubbish”.) policies.

Grey gave an interview to News24 in which she criticised aspects of the national lockdown, saying they were unscientific.

Clement Manyathela speaks to SAMRC board chairperson Professor Johnny Mahlangu about their findings.

RELATED: There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray

The board did not stop the investigation. It started the investigation on Thursday and it concluded on Monday.

Professor Johnny Mahlangu, Board chairperson - SAMRC

This was to establish if the CEO of the MRC had violated any of its policy. The subcommittee reported that she had not violated any of its policies and this was the only investigation that the board undertook.

Professor Johnny Mahlangu, Board chairperson - SAMRC

Mahlangu says the board apologised to the minister of health to mend relationships that may have been broken not for the comments made by Grey.

The board was apologising for what was becoming a dysfunctional relationship between the MRC and the ministry of Health.

Professor Johnny Mahlangu, Board chairperson - SAMRC

It had nothing to do with what Professor Glenda Gray had said. She was appointed in her personal capacity.

Professor Johnny Mahlangu, Board chairperson - SAMRC

Listen to the full interview below...


27 May 2020 1:33 PM
by
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
regulations
covid
Dr Glenda Gray
South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Sorry we're closed sign restaurants covid19 coronavirus 123rf

'The same methodology used to open churches must be used to open restaurants'

27 May 2020 12:56 PM

Restaurant Association Of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says her industry can't continue to operate under restrictive conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient

I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser

27 May 2020 11:29 AM

Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surfers-corner-police-arrest-protester-muizenberg-image-murray-williamspng

Public urged to report police brutality on national service complaints centre

27 May 2020 7:59 AM

Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo they will deal directly with matters where police committed a crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190211crossjpg

'Even though 50 is low, the church can compromise, virus is spiritual warfare'

27 May 2020 7:33 AM

God's Church Must Rise chairperson Bishop Bheki Ngcobo says the church should have been deemed an essential service at Level 5.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

Gauteng now has 1,919 recoveries as death toll in South Africa breaches 500 mark

26 May 2020 10:18 PM

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA on Tuesday was 24,264, and the total number of recoveries stood at 12,741.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Dlamini-Zuma briefs NCOP on government's response on COVID-19

26 May 2020 1:01 PM

EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update of the briefing by Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200504-fikile-mbalula-edjpg

I won't allow anybody to converge illegally and transmit COVID-19 - Mbalula

26 May 2020 11:32 AM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gives the state of readiness of his department as the country moves to lockdown Level 3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Motshekga's persistence to open schools shows intent to commit genocide - Eusa

26 May 2020 8:09 AM

Spokesperson Kabelo Mahlobogwane says they wont allow the minister to use pupils and teachers to test the strength of COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

[LISTEN] Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Clive Moagi shares his story

25 May 2020 4:27 PM

Azania speaks to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer Clive Moagi who recently contracted COVID-19, along with is parents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

glenda-graygif

SAMRC's decision on Prof Gray unscientific and anti-intellectualism - analyst

25 May 2020 1:15 PM

Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says he finds the whole saga immensely regrettable especially when the board enters the fray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser

Opinion

'Even though 50 is low, the church can compromise, virus is spiritual warfare'

Politics

[LISTEN] Navigating the world of broadcasting

Local

EWN Highlights

4 teachers at separate schools in WC test positive for COVID-19

27 May 2020 1:23 PM

SATTA wants inquiry into links between illicit cigarette traders, politicians

27 May 2020 1:00 PM

DNA confirms body found near Wewe River is of murdered Andile Mbuthu - family

27 May 2020 12:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA