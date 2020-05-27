Why can churches congregate but nobody may go to restaurants?

Why are gatherings in churches allowed but not restaurants?

The Restaurant Association is on the line to The Money Show about how the sector is being pushed to the back of the queue.

We've been so respectful of all the dispensations put in place in the industry - respectful of leadership, respectful of government - we've done everything we needed to do to put health and hygiene and the Covid epidemic at the forefront to save the industry - when we've done everything to do to support government... it does feel very discriminatory... Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

We have restaurants that are crippled... no relief, people desperate to get back to work, 80 per cent of staff unemployed - I don't know how many fights we're still going to have on our hand for government to understand the role we play in the GDP and the employment sector. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

Even long before Covid - restaurants have been renowned for high standards of health and safety so that's not even a question for us that we'll be able to manage the epidemic properly...we want to be able to use the same process in our submission to open by June the first with social distancing, with health standards... Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

So the association is not ready to go to court just yet.

We have a good relationship with the Department of Tourism and we want to continue to have this relationship so we requested the department to consult with the people in government that make these decisions to give us a credible answer why we have not been considered for opening. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

A restaurant. Picture: Pexels

Listen to the full interview below.

