Why can churches congregate but nobody may go to restaurants?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Astronomical concepts, describing our galaxy and the Earth’s place in it
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stephen James O’Meara - award-winning astronomer and author or coauthor of more than a dozen books, including A Dictionary o
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "How do you know if you are ready for change?" (Part 2)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help keep Cooking Up A Storm open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 27 May 2020 5:12 PM
David Makhura declares West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details on the premier's visit to Sibanye-Stillwater. 27 May 2020 4:22 PM
Workers of non-compliant employers can now claim special UIF benefit Clement Manyathela spoke to Unemployment Insurance Fund commissioner Teboho Maruping to get more details on the new regulation. 27 May 2020 1:38 PM
View all Local
Shining the spotlight on the history of Pan Africanism Eusebius McKaiser and historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath shine the spotlight on the origins of African unity. 27 May 2020 11:31 AM
Public urged to report police brutality on national service complaints centre Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo they will deal directly with matters where police committed a crime. 27 May 2020 7:59 AM
DA MPL Mbali Ntuli voices concerns over proposed virtual congress Ntuli's campaign spokesperson Sam Mgobozi has confirmed that she has written to the party's public representatives. 26 May 2020 1:31 PM
View all Politics
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon. 27 May 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:59 AM
[WATCH] Little boy's exercise routine leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Queens College pupils singing to Matrics last year goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2020 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng now has 1,919 recoveries as death toll in South Africa breaches 500 mark The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA on Tuesday was 24,264, and the total number of recoveries stood at 12,741. 26 May 2020 10:18 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Why can churches congregate but nobody may go to restaurants?

27 May 2020 6:39 PM
by
Tags:
Restaurant
churches
Lockdown
COVID-19
Restaurant Association
Unconstitutional? The Restaurant Association gets pushed to the back of the queue, after churches.

Why are gatherings in churches allowed but not restaurants?

The Restaurant Association is on the line to The Money Show about how the sector is being pushed to the back of the queue.

We've been so respectful of all the dispensations put in place in the industry - respectful of leadership, respectful of government - we've done everything we needed to do to put health and hygiene and the Covid epidemic at the forefront to save the industry - when we've done everything to do to support government... it does feel very discriminatory...

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

We have restaurants that are crippled... no relief, people desperate to get back to work, 80 per cent of staff unemployed - I don't know how many fights we're still going to have on our hand for government to understand the role we play in the GDP and the employment sector.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

Even long before Covid - restaurants have been renowned for high standards of health and safety so that's not even a question for us that we'll be able to manage the epidemic properly...we want to be able to use the same process in our submission to open by June the first with social distancing, with health standards...

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa

So the association is not ready to go to court just yet.

We have a good relationship with the Department of Tourism and we want to continue to have this relationship so we requested the department to consult with the people in government that make these decisions to give us a credible answer why we have not been considered for opening.

Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
A restaurant. Picture: Pexels

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


27 May 2020 6:39 PM
by
Tags:
Restaurant
churches
Lockdown
COVID-19
Restaurant Association

More from Business

woman-medical-care-doctore-insurance-form-pexels-photojpeg

The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints?

27 May 2020 7:58 PM

The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fashion-1345082jpg

South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment

27 May 2020 7:25 PM

RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nasa Artemis logo

The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon

27 May 2020 7:15 PM

One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Church worship prayer religion faith christianity

Does science really drive government's response to Covid-19?

27 May 2020 6:54 PM

Does regulation inconsistencies give reason to doubt that the Covid-19 response is driven by science?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-27-at-70659-ampng

Gelique Couture creates fashion designs for women of all sizes

27 May 2020 9:08 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140325Wakaberry.jpg

Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions

26 May 2020 8:29 PM

Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have navigated lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ucook-risottojpg

Ucook launches food fund

26 May 2020 7:32 PM

UCook has launched a Food Fund with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative and Ladles of Love.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spaza Shop.jpg

Covid-consumer trends from spaza shops, revealed by sophisticated scanner data

26 May 2020 6:56 PM

Sophisticated scanners reveal what products shoppers are buying when they visit spaza shops.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman working from home mother children 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

How to claim against tax for home office expenses

26 May 2020 5:22 PM

Attorney Jean du Toit says you have to prove to Sars you have a separate office to your house exclusively used for that purpose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-26-at-90649-ampng

RR Logistics is transporting essential goods during national lockdown

26 May 2020 9:11 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jesuit Institute SA questions opening of religious institutions under Level 3

Local

I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser

Opinion

'Even though 50 is low, the church can compromise, virus is spiritual warfare'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Eskom sees lower risk of power cuts during winter

27 May 2020 8:56 PM

EU unveils huge aid plan as virus hammers Latin America

27 May 2020 8:39 PM

SA plans $20.5bn of public works to spur economy - Mashatile

27 May 2020 7:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA