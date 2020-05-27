Does science really drive government's response to Covid-19?
Recognised places of worship can resume public services with a maximum of 50 people congregating when the country moves to Level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown on 1 June.
Why are churches and not other non-essential gatherings allowed but restaurants must remain shut?
Does this give reason to doubt that the Covid-19 response is driven by science?
There is no reason at all to think that churches are safer spaces than restaurants - in fact there is good reason to suspect the opposite which is why we are concerned about the decision.Jacques Rossouw, Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics - University of Cape Town
If you can make the case that exactly the same sort of spatial and health considerations apply to you then it's completely irrational to not allow you to trade but somebody else...the privilege that religion has been granted, that is of concern.Jacques Rossouw, Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics - University of Cape Town
The concern that's increasing to me is - public confidence is key in situations like this - to want people to voluntarily choose to social distance and wear masks, irrational decisions like these undermine that...Jacques Rossouw, Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics - University of Cape Town
We have numerous examples all over the world of churches leading to hot spots and spikes - in SA as you know coronavirus in the Free State of that church congregation...Jacques Rossouw, Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics - University of Cape Town
They are singing; expulsion of air... a matter of concern. It's completely irrational as a health risk.Jacques Rossouw, Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics - University of Cape Town
I doubt whether these services will be held under the watchful eye of the police... so the crowd control issue.... and WHO is going to pay for the sanitising....and how do the lucky 50 get selected?Jacques Rossouw, Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics - University of Cape Town
Listen to the full interview below.
