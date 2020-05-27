David Makhura declares West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot
Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited Sibanye-Stillwater on Wednesday and he says the West Rand has now been identified as a hotspot for COVID-19.
Sibanye-Stillwater has had elevn COVID-19 cases at various operations, including some on the West Rand and some in the Free State.
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has more.
RELATED: Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti mine near Carletonville
The premier said he is concerned about the infections at the mines but he is most concerned about the West Rand and he pronounced it as a hotspot.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
More systems will be put in place to assist those who live around here.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
#Covid19SA Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Bandile Masuku are at the Sibanye Stillwater mine in Carltonville. There have recently been deaths and cases of COVID-19 at mines including the IMPLATS, Harmony Gold and Anglo Gold Ashanti. KM pic.twitter.com/K8tkOGKRPc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 27, 2020
Listen to the full interview below...
