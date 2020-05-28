IRS Forensic Investigations reports rise in PPE-related fraud
With the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) increases, several scams have emerged.
Chief executive of IRS Forensic Investigations Chad Thomas says they have been approached by several companies asking for help to find criminals who run off with their money.
Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Thomas says with the lockdown regulations, clients could not travel to go inspect the goods.
There has been an exponential rise in the amount of fraud-related cases specifically related to the sale of PPEs type items.Chad Thomas, Independent organised crime investigator - Irs Forensic Investigators
The majority of complaints are of none supply of goods that have already been paid for.Chad Thomas, Independent organised crime investigator - Irs Forensic Investigators
Listen to the full interview below...
