How did Cuban doctors register with HPCSA in just three days?
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre has asked an interesting question in regard to the registration of foreign-trained doctors.
The centre wants to know how come most doctors trained abroad spend months trying to register with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) but the Cuban healthcare workers who’ve come to South Africa to assist us with the COVID-19 outbreak, waited just three days for their registration.
Journalist Aisha Abdool Karim investigated and speaks Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive for more on this.
The reason why the Cuban doctors were able to get processed quicker than other foreign doctors in the country is because of the longstanding relationship that South Africa has had with Cuba, where medical students from South Africa go and complete their studies there and Cuban doctors have been coming to practise here since 1996.Aisha Abdool Karim, Journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
The Cuban medical school curriculum was evaluated by our health professions council in order to make sure that the curriculum was in line with our local programme.Aisha Abdool Karim, Journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Because the Cuban degrees are recognised, those doctors don't write board exams for the health professionals council in order to register. Not having to write those exams really speeds up the registration process and it's why these doctors were able to finish registration in as little as three days.Aisha Abdool Karim, Journalist - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
