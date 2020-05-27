Help keep Cooking Up A Storm open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.
All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.
Cooking Up A Storm, a business that focuses on culinary experiences is looking to get your help.
Owner Jeanri Verster shares more about the business and how the lockdown has affected it.
Whatever my clients would like to learn to cook, I can actually teach them that.Jeanri Verster, Owner - Cooking Up A Storm
A big thing is that I teach domestic workers. I have had requests for a couple or best friends so I have done lessons for two.Jeanri Verster, Owner - Cooking Up A Storm
Something like my culinary parties, that is not going to be able to happen soon.Jeanri Verster, Owner - Cooking Up A Storm
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
Jesuit Institute SA questions opening of religious institutions under Level 3
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that congregational worship would be allowed with a limit of 50 people.Read More
David Makhura declares West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details on the premier's visit to Sibanye-Stillwater.Read More
Workers of non-compliant employers can now claim special UIF benefit
Clement Manyathela spoke to Unemployment Insurance Fund commissioner Teboho Maruping to get more details on the new regulation.Read More
SAMRC was not apologising for Dr Glenda Gray's comments - board chairperson
Prof Mahlangu says board was apologising for what was becoming a dysfunctional relationship between the MRC and health ministry.Read More
[LISTEN] Navigating the world of broadcasting
Talk Radio 702 show host Eusebius McKaiser shares how he was introduced to radio and has since navigated the field of work.Read More
Gauteng now has 1,919 recoveries as death toll in South Africa breaches 500 mark
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA on Tuesday was 24,264, and the total number of recoveries stood at 12,741.Read More
Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time
Congregants must wear masks and organisations must thoroughly clean and sanitise places for worship before and after services.Read More
Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti mine near Carletonville
Amcu general secretary David Sipunzi says the number could be higher because results were still coming.Read More
Government defends continued cigarette sales ban - EWN
Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze has the full report.Read More
Cities and towns must find sites for mass graves under new COVID-19 burial rules
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet offers more on the regulation.Read More