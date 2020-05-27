Help keep Cooking Up A Storm open after lockdown

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

Cooking Up A Storm, a business that focuses on culinary experiences is looking to get your help.

Owner Jeanri Verster shares more about the business and how the lockdown has affected it.

Whatever my clients would like to learn to cook, I can actually teach them that. Jeanri Verster, Owner - Cooking Up A Storm

A big thing is that I teach domestic workers. I have had requests for a couple or best friends so I have done lessons for two. Jeanri Verster, Owner - Cooking Up A Storm

Something like my culinary parties, that is not going to be able to happen soon. Jeanri Verster, Owner - Cooking Up A Storm

