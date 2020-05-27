Help keep Cooking Up A Storm open after lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:09
Restaurant Association is getting legal advice on new religious gathering regulations
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 18:13
Regulation inconsistencies - Why the economy and not churches, hypothetically, and why churches and not other non-essential gatherings? Does this give reason to doubt that the Covid response is driven by science?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Rousseau - Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SA online fashion retailer RunwaySale receives R100 million investment from international private equity firm
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - NASA is planning to put the first woman and the next man on the moon as soon as 2024 - what it takes to do that almost 50 years since the last time and in a world devastated by a pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance releases its annual report for 2019
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - The family business behind Baby City
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michel Aronoff - MD at Baby City
Latest Local
Jesuit Institute SA questions opening of religious institutions under Level 3 On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that congregational worship would be allowed with a limit of 50 people. 27 May 2020 4:30 PM
David Makhura declares West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details on the premier's visit to Sibanye-Stillwater. 27 May 2020 4:22 PM
David Makhura declares West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details on the premier's visit to Sibanye-Stillwater. 27 May 2020 4:22 PM
Local
How did Cuban doctors register with HPCSA in just three days? Journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says the Cuban medical school curriculum is in line with the South African programme. 27 May 2020 5:11 PM
'The same methodology used to open churches must be used to open restaurants' Restaurant Association Of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says her industry can't continue to operate under restrictive conditions. 27 May 2020 12:56 PM
Shining the spotlight on the history of Pan Africanism Eusebius McKaiser and historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath shine the spotlight on the origins of African unity. 27 May 2020 11:31 AM
Politics
Gelique Couture creates fashion designs for women of all sizes Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 27 May 2020 9:08 AM
Famous brands hit by restaurant restrictions Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands, tells the Money Show how the food outlets in the franchise have navigated lockdown. 26 May 2020 8:29 PM
Ucook launches food fund UCook has launched a Food Fund with FoodForward South Africa, the Philippi Economic Development Initiative and Ladles of Love. 26 May 2020 7:32 PM
Business
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
Lifestyle
Sport
[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:59 AM
[WATCH] Little boy's exercise routine leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Queens College pupils singing to Matrics last year goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2020 8:48 AM
Entertainment
Gauteng now has 1,919 recoveries as death toll in South Africa breaches 500 mark The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA on Tuesday was 24,264, and the total number of recoveries stood at 12,741. 26 May 2020 10:18 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA's fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
World
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of "This is Africa" This weekend's song list for Richard Nwamba's "This is Africa" show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
Africa
Opinion

Help keep Cooking Up A Storm open after lockdown

27 May 2020 5:12 PM
by
Tags:
Save Your Faves
Cooking Up A Storm
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

Cooking Up A Storm, a business that focuses on culinary experiences is looking to get your help.

Owner Jeanri Verster shares more about the business and how the lockdown has affected it.

Whatever my clients would like to learn to cook, I can actually teach them that.

Jeanri Verster, Owner - Cooking Up A Storm

A big thing is that I teach domestic workers. I have had requests for a couple or best friends so I have done lessons for two.

Jeanri Verster, Owner - Cooking Up A Storm

Something like my culinary parties, that is not going to be able to happen soon.

Jeanri Verster, Owner - Cooking Up A Storm

Click on the link below to hear more....


More from Local

Church worship religion 123rflifestyle 123rf

Jesuit Institute SA questions opening of religious institutions under Level 3

27 May 2020 4:30 PM

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that congregational worship would be allowed with a limit of 50 people.

200527-makhura-sibanye-edjpg

David Makhura declares West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot

27 May 2020 4:22 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details on the premier's visit to Sibanye-Stillwater.

Cash money rands

Workers of non-compliant employers can now claim special UIF benefit

27 May 2020 1:38 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to Unemployment Insurance Fund commissioner Teboho Maruping to get more details on the new regulation.

glenda-graygif

SAMRC was not apologising for Dr Glenda Gray's comments - board chairperson

27 May 2020 1:33 PM

Prof Mahlangu says board was apologising for what was becoming a dysfunctional relationship between the MRC and health ministry.

eusebius-mckaiserpng

[LISTEN] Navigating the world of broadcasting

27 May 2020 12:29 PM

Talk Radio 702 show host Eusebius McKaiser shares how he was introduced to radio and has since navigated the field of work.

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

Gauteng now has 1,919 recoveries as death toll in South Africa breaches 500 mark

26 May 2020 10:18 PM

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA on Tuesday was 24,264, and the total number of recoveries stood at 12,741.

ramaphosapicjpg

Green light for congregational worship at Level 3 limited to 50 people at a time

26 May 2020 8:22 PM

Congregants must wear masks and organisations must thoroughly clean and sanitise places for worship before and after services.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at AngloGold Ashanti mine near Carletonville

26 May 2020 4:41 PM

Amcu general secretary David Sipunzi says the number could be higher because results were still coming.

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Government defends continued cigarette sales ban - EWN

26 May 2020 4:27 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze has the full report.

candles-death-mourning-griefjpg

Cities and towns must find sites for mass graves under new COVID-19 burial rules

26 May 2020 4:25 PM

Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet offers more on the regulation.

