ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light
A company which owns a number of parking lots ParkUpp has partnered up with a drive-in cinema company to launch a series of drive-in cinemas.
The company says it will be hosting a series of events in South Africa's three major cities - Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban but exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for operations to begin.
ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides shares more.
Our main business is parking, where we have had to identify and almost reinvent our business and identify opportunity to utilise our spaces differently while the world is finding this new norm.Michael Savvides, Co-founder - ParkUpp
We have had to find ways to actually help utilise the existing parking lots that are siting dormant at this moment in time and help our property owners maybe generate additional revenue from a different source.Michael Savvides, Co-founder - ParkUpp
We intend on bringing a curated selection of indie films, classic throwbacks and some concerts if we can. We are obviously going to keep the cars limited to between 50 and a hundred cars ... keep it very exclusive and small until we are allowed to have bigger audiences.Michael Savvides, Co-founder - ParkUpp
Everything will be contactless, keeping it safe and sanitised.Michael Savvides, Co-founder - ParkUpp
To find more about the concept or how you can get involved visit this link
Click on the link below to hear more....
