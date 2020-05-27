The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Astronomical concepts, describing our galaxy and the Earth’s place in it
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stephen James O’Meara - award-winning astronomer and author or coauthor of more than a dozen books, including A Dictionary o
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "How do you know if you are ready for change?" (Part 2)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help keep Cooking Up A Storm open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 27 May 2020 5:12 PM
David Makhura declares West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details on the premier's visit to Sibanye-Stillwater. 27 May 2020 4:22 PM
Workers of non-compliant employers can now claim special UIF benefit Clement Manyathela spoke to Unemployment Insurance Fund commissioner Teboho Maruping to get more details on the new regulation. 27 May 2020 1:38 PM
View all Local
Shining the spotlight on the history of Pan Africanism Eusebius McKaiser and historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath shine the spotlight on the origins of African unity. 27 May 2020 11:31 AM
Public urged to report police brutality on national service complaints centre Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo they will deal directly with matters where police committed a crime. 27 May 2020 7:59 AM
DA MPL Mbali Ntuli voices concerns over proposed virtual congress Ntuli's campaign spokesperson Sam Mgobozi has confirmed that she has written to the party's public representatives. 26 May 2020 1:31 PM
View all Politics
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon. 27 May 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:59 AM
[WATCH] Little boy's exercise routine leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Queens College pupils singing to Matrics last year goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2020 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng now has 1,919 recoveries as death toll in South Africa breaches 500 mark The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in SA on Tuesday was 24,264, and the total number of recoveries stood at 12,741. 26 May 2020 10:18 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon

27 May 2020 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual
One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon.

America is planning to return to the Moon, it did not intend to stop after the original seven but global conditions made it hard for the US to continue to pay for the missions that in one respect were meant to beat the Russians to the Moon because they beat the Americans into space.

It has been over 50 years since anyone was willing to commit their Presidency and party to funding another attempt even as private companies began looking to do so themselves.

The unlikely champion that changed this was current US President Donald Trump directing NASA to return to the Moon in 2017. He optimistically thought it might be achieved in his 1st term in office, but revised that to require it done before he would need to complete his second.

I might be a bit unkind to say that Trump’s desire to return to the Moon is just to make himself look good, but he would not be the first. As much as President Kennedy sounded a clear call for America to go to the Moon, his motivations were as much to prove America better than the Soviet Union as to expand human knowledge. The Soviets for their part were not purely inspired by science either.

The other Trump requirement was to use private companies to achieve the goal. That could be seen as a good way to save taxpayers a big expense but it also be a way to allow American businesses to operate like the European colonists of old. That is not to say the ulterior motives do not still justify the attempt.

There is one thing that should hopefully be reset to pre-1969 times - the belief that the world is flat. YouTube may have popularised the idea, but not having been back for 50 years despite all the other innovation was enough to make people doubtful that we ever landed in the first place. It would take a special type of conspiracy theorist to maintain a view that the live broadcasts of most of the missions leading to the actual landings will all be an elaborate.

If all goes according to plan there will humans on the Moon by the end of 2024 and the intention is that we never leave again.

The logo for the Artemis Program. Nasa has a long heritage of creating badges and pins for each program and each flight.

Returning to the Moon

The newest US astronauts are called the turtles, a name that comes from a reference made by the US Vice President Mike Pence when welcoming the trainees to the program. He said, "There's an old saying that when you see a box turtle on a fence post, one thing you know for sure, he didn't get there on his own. And I know for every one of you -- those that are gathered here and those that are looking on -- have been there to lift you up, to hold up your arms and bring you to this extraordinary moment in your life.” It was not the first time Pence or other politicians have used the line, but it comes from an older joke that is less kind to politicians,

An old rancher is talking about politics with a young man from the city. He compares a politician to a "post turtle." The young man doesn't understand and asks him what a post turtle is.

The old man says, "When you're driving down a country road and you see a fence post with a turtle balanced on top, that's a post turtle. You know he didn't get up there by himself. He doesn't belong there; you wonder who put him there; he can't get anything done while he's up there; and you just want to help the poor, dumb thing down."

Nevertheless the chosen 13 astronauts made it out of a pool of over 18 000 applicants and are more diverse than the original Apollo missions, not that it would take much as the Apollo missions were all white men.

The mission is named for the Greek god of the Moon, Artemis. You might think the original program should have been Artemis as Apollo was a sun god. Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo.

The first part involves the rocket to get the crew capsule to space and send multiple supply ships to begin construction of an orbiting lunar space station called Gateway and the many types of building needed on the Moon surface to sustain life on and around the Moon. The final element are the lunar landers that will shuttle humans from the orbiting lunar space station and the Moon. Three landers have been shortlisted to be built by three companies including SpaceX which begins its own manned flights to send astronauts to the International Space Station today.

SpaceX main ambition is to establish a permanent colony on Mars with Elon Musk saying he hopes to one day die on Mars (just not on landing).

It is a very tight schedule to get everything ready before 2024 and given the Covid-19 pandemic the consequences of a tiny virus may scupper the plans to return to the Moon once again.

While the huge rockets that will send astronauts to the Moon will not be re-used it is planned that the Moon bases, space station and landers must be reusable with fuel produced on the Moon to service future missions onwards to Mars.

The orbiting Moon station will also serve as a permanent communications link to the Moon from Earth and part of the deeper space communications network that would be needed to manage contact between the missions.

On the issue of communications it only takes light 1,3 seconds to reach the Moon, so communications with those based there should not be too difficult, however when we move to Mars live communication will be quite different as the best time a message might take to get from Mars to the Earth is three minutes. A conversation with 3 minute delays will be a real challenge.

Assuming the missions do all go ahead and we establish a new permanent human settlement on the Moon, a smaller but no less important frontier can be challenged. Humans have not officially had sex in space yet and while our efforts to find extraterrestrials have not succeed before it is only a question of time before one will be born.


27 May 2020 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19

13 May 2020 7:15 PM

Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uber Airbnb logo

How disruptors deal with disruption

6 May 2020 7:15 PM

Can Uber and Airbnb survive being disrupted themselves?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

face silhouette

Your face may be your most significant privacy concern

22 April 2020 7:23 PM

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. If the picture is of you, it may say even more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contact tracing crowd people rf123

Privacy and contact tracing... it's complicated!

15 April 2020 7:15 PM

The greatest risk to your privacy may be determined by what you willingly share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Theatre_Curtain_Mask

How to support outdoor entertainment indoors

8 April 2020 7:15 PM

Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zoom logo

A tipping point for video conferencing

1 April 2020 7:15 PM

A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger ones

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-novel-coronavirus02019-nCoV-Wuhan-China-outbreak-123rf

Innovation in a time of crisis

25 March 2020 7:15 PM

A collection of stories about how to do business in very unusual times

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Verily Life Sciences logo

Writing the operating manual for humans

18 March 2020 7:38 PM

Tech companies are looking to take data collection to a new level and it’s not to sell ads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Starlink satellite constellation SpaceX

Using cat videos to get you to Mars

11 March 2020 7:15 PM

SpaceX is looking to fund its trips to Mars by building an internet company

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Infectious diseases medical illness germs 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

What your business can do to deal with a potentially unusual 2020 flu season

4 March 2020 7:15 PM

It is an issue every year, but with Covid-19 still spreading, this flu season will be an unusual one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jesuit Institute SA questions opening of religious institutions under Level 3

Local

I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser

Opinion

'Even though 50 is low, the church can compromise, virus is spiritual warfare'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Eskom sees lower risk of power cuts during winter

27 May 2020 8:56 PM

EU unveils huge aid plan as virus hammers Latin America

27 May 2020 8:39 PM

SA plans $20.5bn of public works to spur economy - Mashatile

27 May 2020 7:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA