More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa

Former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni has been declared a delinquent director for life by the Pretoria High Court.

Judge Ronel Tolmay on Wednesday ruled in favour of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SA Pilots Association (Saapa) and effectively banned her for life from holding any directorship position.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Outa chief executive officer Wayne Duvenage to give more insight on the matter.

This type of work takes a long time, she needed to be held accountable and from here, flows more charges that will come against her. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

He says there is always push back against people that want to hold individuals to account.

