[WATCH] 12-year-old boy remains cool after he encounters bear in mountains

12-year-old boy remains cool after he encounters bear in mountains

Social media is talking after a 12-year-old Italian boy remained cool under pressure, after encountering a huge bear while walking in the mountains.

Watch the encounter below:

NERVES OF STEEL: This 12-year-old Italian boy shows remarkable cool under pressure, after encountering a huge bear while walking in the mountains. https://t.co/2qHPabzXEP pic.twitter.com/PWkm5QgRIX — ABC News (@ABC) May 28, 2020

