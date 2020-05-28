[WATCH] 'Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence'
'Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence'
Social media is talking after Somizi posted a video slamming black Twitter on being negative.
He says instead, black Twitter needs to be about positivity and about black excellence.
Watch the video below:
I think it should #MalambaneMusFfall instead of #SomiziMustFall coz Somizi made a good point in this video and y'all look as dumb as this Malambane for supporting his stupid hashtags pic.twitter.com/fDBbW728lz— M O K O E N A📷 (@Kabzagraphics) May 27, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
