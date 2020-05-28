[WATCH] 'Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence'

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Social Stigma associated with COVID-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
James Elder
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows: Santising & back to school
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Prof Lucia Anelich - Owner at Anelich Consulting Food Safety Solutions
Today at 14:35
Knowler Knows: Santising & back to school continued...
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:20
Draft KZN scholar transport policy is vague
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tracey Malawana
Today at 16:10
Plans for reopening Higher Education Institutions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Buti Manamela
Today at 16:52
Interview
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 17:11
CCMA inundated with complaints
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:09
SA's economy steadily opens up (level 3)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Charly's Bakery is at risk and they are asking for help
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacqui Biess - Co-Founder at Charly's Bakery
Today at 19:08
Investing globally during an pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
Today at 19:20
Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus: Making SME level 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] ShopSafe app developed to make your shopping experience easier Lightsone and Tracker have developed an app called ShopSafe to provide consumers with the best shopping times. 28 May 2020 12:19 PM
IRS Forensic Investigations reports rise in PPE-related fraud Chief executive Chad Thomas says the majority of complaints are of none supply of goods that have already been paid for. 28 May 2020 11:32 AM
City Power to implement load rotation in Joburg hotspots hit by overloading The power utility said that it was facing capacity constraints in areas where illegal connections were on the rise. 28 May 2020 10:42 AM
View all Local
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19' Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus. 28 May 2020 8:14 AM
More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on Judge Ronel Tolmay ruling against the former SAA chairperson. 28 May 2020 7:36 AM
How did Cuban doctors register with HPCSA in just three days? Journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says the Cuban medical school curriculum is in line with the South African programme. 27 May 2020 5:11 PM
View all Politics
Il Designs Creative Approach offers branding solutions to various brands Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 28 May 2020 9:08 AM
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
View all Business
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] 12-year-old boy remains cool after he encounters bear in mountains Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2020 8:44 AM
[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:59 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] 'Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence'

28 May 2020 8:45 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Little boy's exercise routine leaves us in stitches

'Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence'

Social media is talking after Somizi posted a video slamming black Twitter on being negative.

He says instead, black Twitter needs to be about positivity and about black excellence.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


28 May 2020 8:45 AM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-05-28-at-82420-ampng

[WATCH] 12-year-old boy remains cool after he encounters bear in mountains

28 May 2020 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-27-at-83114-ampng

[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest

27 May 2020 8:59 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-27-at-84107-ampng

[WATCH] Little boy's exercise routine leaves us in stitches

27 May 2020 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-26-at-84418-ampng

[WATCH] Queens College pupils singing to Matrics last year goes viral

26 May 2020 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-26-at-83941-ampng

[WATCH] Tyson Ngubeni as Bob O'Connor describing amagwinya goes viral

26 May 2020 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

johannesburg-philharmonic-orchestrajpg

Philharmonic orchestras record African Union anthem to celebrate Africa Day

25 May 2020 5:57 PM

CEO and artistic director Bongani Tembe spoke to Joanne Joseph about the process of putting the piece together under lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thandiswa-mazwaijpg

Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai

25 May 2020 4:29 PM

The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

archie-williams-today-main-200523-02-c50d18558a5d5bcbec14d2307997aab4jpg

[WATCH] Man wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years delivers moving AGT audition

25 May 2020 9:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tanniepng

[WATCH] Granny swearing at cigarette ban announcement goes viral

25 May 2020 9:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nosipho-dumisajpg

Nosipho Dumisa on the success of African Original series 'Blood and Water'

24 May 2020 3:32 PM

The writer and director says authenticity is a vital ingredient of the local series which is making waves around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

Opinion

City Power to implement load rotation in Joburg hotspots hit by overloading

Local

More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa

Politics

EWN Highlights

Mboweni seeks to table SA’s emergency Budget on 24 June

28 May 2020 12:30 PM

LIVE BLOG: Julius Malema: Schools should not reopen

28 May 2020 12:15 PM

Mines not complying with COVID-19 regulations will be closed, says Makhura

28 May 2020 10:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA