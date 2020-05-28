Il Designs Creative Approach offers branding solutions to various brands

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Il Designs Creative Approach owner Lebogang Mokgosi says her company is a design agency that offers branding solutions to various brands.

Our motto is that you are the designer of your own life, which means that as a company we help our clients achieve their goals through designs that will stand out and speak to its target market. Lebogang Mokgosi, Owner - Il Designs Creative Approach

She says the prize money will go a long way in assisting the company.

