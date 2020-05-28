'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19'
Cigarette smoking is known to be the cause of certain respiratory conditions like cancers and other diseases.
As COVID-19 started spreading it was assumed that smokers were at a higher risk of contracting the virus, and that if they did, they would exhibit harsher symptoms than non-smokers.
However, new research has emerged to show that this may not be the case.
Bongani Bingwa chats to cardiologist and anti-smoking researcher Dr Konstantinos Farsalinos who says the research looked at the potential benefits of nicotine and the the tobacco cigarette.
Nicotine which is one of the compounds of tobacco cigarette may have some protective role to play in COVID-19. The research comes from clinical observations that very few cigarette smokers are hospitalised for COVID-19.Dr Konstantinos Farsalinos, Cardiologist and anti-smoking researcher
Farsalinos says he still doesn't understand why the government in South Africa banned the sale of cigarettes.
There is zero evidence that smoking will propagate or increase transmission of COVID-19.Dr Konstantinos Farsalinos, Cardiologist and anti-smoking researcher
Listen below to the full conversation:
