Mthembu: Cigarettes sales will be allowed under level 2
JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Wednesday assured South Africans that the ban on the sale of cigarettes was only for level 3 lockdown, telling Eyewitness News that he did not see it continuing beyond that level.
Earlier this week, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that the ban was implemented to protect public health and decrease the potential strain on the country’s health system.
On Wednesday, government filed its court papers in a case brought against it by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA), which was pushing for the ban to be lifted.
• Ban on tobacco sales: Inside the govt’s court papers
Mthembu said it the ban on the sale of cigarettes was only for level 3.
“The ban on cigarettes, it’s just at this level we are in. We don’t know how many weeks we will be at this level. I can assure you after we’ve been out of level 3, I don’t see the ban on the sale of cigarettes continuing,” Mthembu said.
He said government would be taking input from members of the public on that and other issues.
“Those representations will not apply for level 3 because indeed the president has given us all marching orders as it relates to level 2,” he said.
Ministers in various clusters were expected to brief the media later on Thursday on regulations under level 3.
WATCH: Infections rock mines: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 27 May PM
BAN ON SALE OF TOBACCO PRODUCTS ‘SUCCESSFUL’
Meanwhile, Dlamini-Zuma said the ban on the sale of tobacco products during level 5 of the national lockdown was a success.
In her submission of government’s reasons for the ban, she explained that research showed that the majority of South Africa’s millions of smokers could not access the products.
As part of its court application against the ban, FITA also demanded that the minister provided it with minutes and records of meetings where decisions were made and the reasons.
While the government went to great lengths to explain the link between smoking and COVID-19 transmission, it also did not hide that its ultimate intention was to have less South Africans smoking.
Results of two Human Sciences Research Council online surveys were used in the document to explain that 88% of people were unable to access cigarettes during the lockdown, “suggesting that the ban was successful”.
The government cited the possible burden on the health system that smokers could cause if they contracted COVID-19, and longer benefits of quitting altogether in the interest of their health.
Dlamini-Zuma acknowledged that there were sales of illicit cigarettes during level 5 lockdown saying, however, that had been a problem locally and globally for decades and was not a result of government action.
FITA argued that the illicit market problem was greater than government estimated.
The organisation also highlighted the loss of revenue to the economy due to the cigarettes sale ban.
The matter is likely to be heard in court on 9 June.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mthembu: Cigarettes sales will be allowed under level 2
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude
Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system.Read More
'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reports back after the president consulted with industry stakeholders on Friday.Read More
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown
BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family.Read More
[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience
Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered.Read More
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries
Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19.Read More
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown
Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown.Read More
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive?
A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation.Read More
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside
Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown.Read More
Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?
CEO Dr Ryan Noach says Discovery Health intends to change its policy soon, once 'appropriate screening approach' in place.Read More
Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19
Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan want to make masks for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School.Read More