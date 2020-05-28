SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

An internal South African Defence Force (SANDF) inquiry has found that the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa was not caused by the soldiers.

The findings attached to an affidavit filed in the High Court in Pretoria states that Khosa’s injuries were not linked to his death.

Eusebius McKaiser dissects the findings of the inquiry.

RELATED: Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended

They (SANDF) think that he provoked two women and as a result of that he was clapped then he died. That is the official finding of your SANDF, South Africa. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

They think that all that happened to this man was 'he was pushed, clapped' that is the language they used and ... mysteriously he was dead. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

RELATED: Possible appeal of high court order leaves Khosa family 'distraught'

How on earth do you justify killing as a proportionate response to provocation? Even if there was a provocation, there is no way in hell mere pushing can result in blunt force trauma to a head which leads to haemorrhaging and then death. It is absolute BS. Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

They didn't even interview the family. How could they not have interest in interviewing the family? Eusebius McKaiser, Show host

The SANDF, via a board that "investigated", finds that Collins Khosa was "pushed" and "clapped" and nothing else yet the same report says "the cause of death is blunt force head injury". How can mere "clapping" and "pushing" cause such? Of course it was more violent... — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) May 28, 2020

What does the SANDF conclude? No officer nor the state are liable but instead the community must get gender training. AND ... not one single family member was interviewed by the SANDF in the determination of what happened. A cover up if there was one.... — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) May 28, 2020

But in essence: no interviews of the family; no testing of obviously constetable factual claims; a litany of improbablities need to hold true for this SANDF report to be vaguely plausible. A civil case against the state will surely succeed. — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) May 28, 2020

Callers had the following to say on the matter.

They gave those guys free rein to do anything. The primary job of a soldier is to take instruction, you can tell them not to assault people or kill people and if they can't take that instruction then they shouldn't wear that uniform. James, Caller

The police can never be held accountable. It seems like there are two laws for civilians and laws fro policemen and soldiers. Lehlohonolo, Caller

Listen to the full interview below...