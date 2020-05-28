[LISTEN] ShopSafe app developed to make your shopping experience easier

Lightsone and Tracker have developed an app called Shop Safe to provide consumers with the best shopping times.

This is to avoid high-density in shopping centres amid COVID-19.

Lightstone head of data Linda Reid explains.

We have used the data that the traffic collects on a aggregated and anonymised basis to understand how many vehicles are going to each shopping centre at each hour of the day. Linda Reid, Head of data - Lightstone

You can see within your particular area, how busy, relatively, each of the shopping centres is. Linda Reid, Head of data - Lightstone

The app covers just over 1,000 shopping centres.

You can easily get hold of us with the support contact details on the website and where possible we will add the shipping centres that people find are missing and that they want to see. Linda Reid, Head of data - Lightstone

