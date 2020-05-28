Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is visiting Gauteng schools to check the progress before the schools are meant to open on 1 June.

RELATED: Can we save the 2020 academic year? Minister Angie Motshekga believes we can

Clement Manyathela on the Midday Report chats to the minister on Gauteng schools readiness.

Schools are busy with demarcations of cleaning classes so in that sense they are ready that by Monday, classes will be cleaned. Deliveries are beginning to arrive today. Angie Motshekga, Minister - Basic Education

She says no school will be allowed to operate if safety measures are not adhered to.

Schools that would have satisfied all the safety requirements will start operating on Monday. Angie Motshekga, Minister - Basic Education

Listen below to the full conversation: