Ukhozi FM DJ received incorrect COVID-19 results, says diagnostic lab

Only a day after it was announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the JDJ Diagnostics laboratory has confirmed that Durban based Ukhozi FM presenter, Khathide Tshatha Ngobe received an incorrect result.

The error was apparently due to a lab employee prematurely releasing the results.

Consultant molecular pathologist Dr Pierre Durand who is associated with JDJ Diagnostics which ran the test explains what happened.

What happened in this particular case is the nurse took a sample, processed it and it was very weakly positive. What JDJ does at its own expense is actually it takes that sample and it rather wants to test it a couple of times to see whether it is a false-positive or false-negative. Dr Pierre Durand, Consultant molecular pathologist

The employee released the presumptive result without asking a pathologist first and that is where the system failed. Dr Pierre Durand, Consultant molecular pathologist

