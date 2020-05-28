'It is within the rights of the military to have their own disciplinary hearing'
Members of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) that have been accused of killing Alexandra resident Collins Khosa have been cleared by an SANDF internal inquiry.
The findings attached to an affidavit filed in the High Court in Pretoria states that Khosa’s injuries were not linked to his death.
Khosa’s family stated in their affidavit that SANDF members dragged him from his yard to the street and allegedly assaulted him.
Clement Manyathela speaks to South African Human Rights Commission Western Cape Regional Commissioner, Reverend Chris Nissen, about the matter.
I think we must allow the legal proceedings to continue so that whatever comes from that may be different from what we see today.Reverend Chris Nissen, Western Cape Regional Commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission
It is within the rights of the military to have a disciplinary hearing for their members and deal with the members as they see fit within the code of conduct.Reverend Chris Nissen, Western Cape Regional Commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission
Listen to the full interview below...
