[LISTEN] 'A single carrier is a risk to multiple sites - work, family, friends'
Earlier in the week Busisiwe Deyi took to Twitter to share how COVID-19 has affected her family after her sibling and mother contracted the virus from her now deceased father.
Writing about the impact of the outbreak Deyi warned social media users that "a single carrier is a risk to multiple sites".
My dad infect my whole family with COVID. Before you get excited let me tell you how COVID works. It’s not yourself you have to worry about, it’s those around you. A single carrier is a risk to multiple sites - work/family & friend groups— Bubsy (@Busisiwe_Deyi) May 25, 2020
She says her mother is now on a ventilator, fighting for her life.
My mom had been diagnosed with a type of cancer, so she had been in and out of hospital. When the lockdown was announced, I decided to come and spend the lockdown period with my partner and I would be able then to spend weekend with my mother. That is how I came out negative I guess, is because I wasn't living then in the house.Busisiwe Deyi
Deyi says it is important for people to realise that this is a communal virus.
It is highly infectious and if you don't do the best to your ability and take extra precautions then you are potentially putting your whole family at risk.Busisiwe Deyi
All it takes is one person. My brother was not going anywhere, my mother was not going anywhere and my dad was the person who seemed to refuse to abide by the lockdown rules.Busisiwe Deyi
Click on the link below to hear the full story....
More from Local
[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA?
The Windybrow Arts Theatre is set to host an online discussion on the matter.Read More
Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela
Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the phased-in approach for universities & TVET colleges will work.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations
National Command Council members are briefing the nation on Level 3 lockdown regulations.Read More
'It is within the rights of the military to have their own disciplinary hearing'
SAHRC commissioner Reverend Chris Nissen says legal proceedings must be allowed to continue in the Collins Khosa matter.Read More
Ukhozi FM DJ received incorrect COVID-19 results, says diagnostic lab
The error was apparently due to a lab employee prematurely releasing the results.Read More
'No school will be allowed to operate if safety measures are not adhered to'
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga reflects on the readiness of schools for reopening on 1 June.Read More
[LISTEN] ShopSafe app developed to make your shopping experience easier
Lightsone and Tracker have developed an app called ShopSafe to provide consumers with the best shopping times.Read More
IRS Forensic Investigations reports rise in PPE-related fraud
Chief executive Chad Thomas says the majority of complaints are of none supply of goods that have already been paid for.Read More
City Power to implement load rotation in Joburg hotspots hit by overloading
The power utility said that it was facing capacity constraints in areas where illegal connections were on the rise.Read More