[LISTEN] 'A single carrier is a risk to multiple sites - work, family, friends'

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
SA's economy steadily opens up (level 3)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Charly's Bakery is at risk and they are asking for help
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacqui Biess - Co-Founder at Charly's Bakery
Today at 19:08
Investing globally during an pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
Today at 19:20
Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus: Making SME level 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA? The Windybrow Arts Theatre is set to host an online discussion on the matter. 28 May 2020 5:53 PM
Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 28 May 2020 5:18 PM
Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the phased-in approach for universities & TVET colleges will work. 28 May 2020 5:02 PM
Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference. 28 May 2020 4:14 PM
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19' Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus. 28 May 2020 8:14 AM
More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on Judge Ronel Tolmay ruling against the former SAA chairperson. 28 May 2020 7:36 AM
Il Designs Creative Approach offers branding solutions to various brands Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 28 May 2020 9:08 AM
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance's aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
[WATCH] 'Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] 12-year-old boy remains cool after he encounters bear in mountains Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2020 8:44 AM
[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:59 AM
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451. 27 May 2020 10:25 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA's fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
[LISTEN] 'A single carrier is a risk to multiple sites - work, family, friends'

28 May 2020 3:36 PM
by
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Busisiwe Deyi shares how COVID-19 has affected her family after her sibling and mother contracted the virus from her father.

Earlier in the week Busisiwe Deyi took to Twitter to share how COVID-19 has affected her family after her sibling and mother contracted the virus from her now deceased father.

Writing about the impact of the outbreak Deyi warned social media users that "a single carrier is a risk to multiple sites".

She says her mother is now on a ventilator, fighting for her life.

My mom had been diagnosed with a type of cancer, so she had been in and out of hospital. When the lockdown was announced, I decided to come and spend the lockdown period with my partner and I would be able then to spend weekend with my mother. That is how I came out negative I guess, is because I wasn't living then in the house.

Busisiwe Deyi

Deyi says it is important for people to realise that this is a communal virus.

It is highly infectious and if you don't do the best to your ability and take extra precautions then you are potentially putting your whole family at risk.

Busisiwe Deyi

All it takes is one person. My brother was not going anywhere, my mother was not going anywhere and my dad was the person who seemed to refuse to abide by the lockdown rules.

Busisiwe Deyi

Click on the link below to hear the full story....


Coronavirus
kiswahili-1jpg

[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA?

28 May 2020 5:53 PM

The Windybrow Arts Theatre is set to host an online discussion on the matter.

relaxation-massage-spa-aromatherapy-686392-960-720jpg

Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown

28 May 2020 5:18 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

160217Manamela.jpg

Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela

28 May 2020 5:02 PM

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the phased-in approach for universities & TVET colleges will work.

200429-ndz-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations

28 May 2020 2:17 PM

National Command Council members are briefing the nation on Level 3 lockdown regulations.

Alex SANDF

'It is within the rights of the military to have their own disciplinary hearing'

28 May 2020 2:05 PM

SAHRC commissioner Reverend Chris Nissen says legal proceedings must be allowed to continue in the Collins Khosa matter.

ngobejpg

Ukhozi FM DJ received incorrect COVID-19 results, says diagnostic lab

28 May 2020 1:27 PM

The error was apparently due to a lab employee prematurely releasing the results.

200519 Angie Motshekga4

'No school will be allowed to operate if safety measures are not adhered to'

28 May 2020 1:07 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga reflects on the readiness of schools for reopening on 1 June.

cellphonejpg

[LISTEN] ShopSafe app developed to make your shopping experience easier

28 May 2020 12:19 PM

Lightsone and Tracker have developed an app called ShopSafe to provide consumers with the best shopping times.

protective-n95-mask-gear-PPE-healthcare-construction-coronavirus-Covid-19-123rf

IRS Forensic Investigations reports rise in PPE-related fraud

28 May 2020 11:32 AM

Chief executive Chad Thomas says the majority of complaints are of none supply of goods that have already been paid for.

load-shedding-black-out-power-cut-outage-candles-woman-darkness-lights-out-123rf

City Power to implement load rotation in Joburg hotspots hit by overloading

28 May 2020 10:42 AM

The power utility said that it was facing capacity constraints in areas where illegal connections were on the rise.

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

Ukhozi FM DJ received incorrect COVID-19 results, says diagnostic lab

[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations

Local

Mkhize: WC's high COVID-19 cases due to outbreaks in retail stores, factories

28 May 2020 5:30 PM

Opposition critical of WC govt's handling of COVID-19 pandemic

28 May 2020 5:16 PM

Motshekga confident in Gauteng's readiness to resume schooling on 1 June

28 May 2020 4:55 PM

