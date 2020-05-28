[LISTEN] 'A single carrier is a risk to multiple sites - work, family, friends'

Earlier in the week Busisiwe Deyi took to Twitter to share how COVID-19 has affected her family after her sibling and mother contracted the virus from her now deceased father.

Writing about the impact of the outbreak Deyi warned social media users that "a single carrier is a risk to multiple sites".

My dad infect my whole family with COVID. Before you get excited let me tell you how COVID works. It’s not yourself you have to worry about, it’s those around you. A single carrier is a risk to multiple sites - work/family & friend groups — Bubsy (@Busisiwe_Deyi) May 25, 2020

She says her mother is now on a ventilator, fighting for her life.

My mom had been diagnosed with a type of cancer, so she had been in and out of hospital. When the lockdown was announced, I decided to come and spend the lockdown period with my partner and I would be able then to spend weekend with my mother. That is how I came out negative I guess, is because I wasn't living then in the house. Busisiwe Deyi

Deyi says it is important for people to realise that this is a communal virus.

It is highly infectious and if you don't do the best to your ability and take extra precautions then you are potentially putting your whole family at risk. Busisiwe Deyi

All it takes is one person. My brother was not going anywhere, my mother was not going anywhere and my dad was the person who seemed to refuse to abide by the lockdown rules. Busisiwe Deyi

