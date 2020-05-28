[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations
Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela
Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the phased-in approach for universities & TVET colleges will work.Read More
Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference.Read More
'It is within the rights of the military to have their own disciplinary hearing'
SAHRC commissioner Reverend Chris Nissen says legal proceedings must be allowed to continue in the Collins Khosa matter.Read More
'No school will be allowed to operate if safety measures are not adhered to'
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga reflects on the readiness of schools for reopening on 1 June.Read More
IRS Forensic Investigations reports rise in PPE-related fraud
Chief executive Chad Thomas says the majority of complaints are of none supply of goods that have already been paid for.Read More
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius
Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa.Read More
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19'
Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus.Read More
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451.Read More
David Makhura declares West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details on the premier's visit to Sibanye-Stillwater.Read More
SAMRC was not apologising for Dr Glenda Gray's comments - board chairperson
Prof Mahlangu says board was apologising for what was becoming a dysfunctional relationship between the MRC and health ministry.Read More