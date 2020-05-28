Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the government has put the lives of the poor black majority in danger of contracting the coronavirus in places like schools and workplaces.
Speaking at a virtual press conference on Thursday from the party's headquarters, Malema says the move down to level 3 of the lockdown was premature and the country was not ready to do so.
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise has more.
He has spoken very strongly against financial service providers saying that it should have been an official regulation to ensure that all financial providers are compelled to give all deserving workers that relief that some banks have given.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He appealed to religious leaders to exercise that caution saying that people can pray and worship at their homes they don't need to be in groups of 50.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He is not mincing his words that people are going to die as we continue to relax these regulations.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
