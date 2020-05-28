Under Level 3 lockdown regulations, a maximum of 33% of South Africa's student population will be able to return to campuses and residences.

Minister on Higher Education Blade Nzimande made the announcement over the weekend.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Higher Education deputy minister Buti Manamela explains how the phased-in approach will work.

Not all university students and TVET colleges will be opening on 1 June, they will be gradually opening. Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education

Universities will determine which students are returning based on the generic criteria we have set out as the task team. Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education

Manamela says all universities and TVET colleges have a COVID-19 response team on site.

I know there is a lot of anxiety and a lot of students are panicking, we are going to do everything to ensure that every student is given a fair opportunity before their final exams. Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education

Every student has to be given a fair opportunity. Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister - Higher Education

