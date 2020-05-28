Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.
All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.
One of the vouchers you can purchase is from Johannesburg based spa Nirvana Touch.
Owner Jessie Nair shares more about the business and its offerings.
I offer many therapeutic massages. I specialise in sports and deep tissue massage, other full-body traditional massages. I have recently added guided meditation during any treatment that you book. I also offer Kalahari facials and waxing as well.Jessie Nair, Owner - Nirvana Touch
Click on the link below to hear more....
