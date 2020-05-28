Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:09
SA's economy steadily opens up (level 3)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Charly's Bakery is at risk and they are asking for help
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacqui Biess - Co-Founder at Charly's Bakery
Today at 19:08
Investing globally during an pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
Today at 19:20
Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus: Making SME level 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA? The Windybrow Arts Theatre is set to host an online discussion on the matter. 28 May 2020 5:53 PM
Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 28 May 2020 5:18 PM
Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the phased-in approach for universities & TVET colleges will work. 28 May 2020 5:02 PM
View all Local
Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference. 28 May 2020 4:14 PM
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19' Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus. 28 May 2020 8:14 AM
More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on Judge Ronel Tolmay ruling against the former SAA chairperson. 28 May 2020 7:36 AM
View all Politics
Il Designs Creative Approach offers branding solutions to various brands Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 28 May 2020 9:08 AM
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance's aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
View all Business
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] 12-year-old boy remains cool after he encounters bear in mountains Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2020 8:44 AM
[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:59 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown

28 May 2020 5:18 PM
by
Tags:
SPA
Save Your Faves
Nirvana Touch
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

One of the vouchers you can purchase is from Johannesburg based spa Nirvana Touch.

Owner Jessie Nair shares more about the business and its offerings.

I offer many therapeutic massages. I specialise in sports and deep tissue massage, other full-body traditional massages. I have recently added guided meditation during any treatment that you book. I also offer Kalahari facials and waxing as well.

Jessie Nair, Owner - Nirvana Touch

Click on the link below to hear more....


28 May 2020 5:18 PM
by
Tags:
SPA
Save Your Faves
Nirvana Touch

More from Support your favourite small business for a better South Africa after Lockdown

eva-aestheticsjpg

Support EVA Beauty | Aesthetics and help keep it open after lockdown

22 May 2020 5:05 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Read More arrow_forward

unique-beanspng

Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open

21 May 2020 5:17 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Read More arrow_forward

camera-lenzjpg

Support Andrew Howes Photography by purchasing a Dineplan voucher

20 May 2020 5:04 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Read More arrow_forward

ophelia-cafejpg

Here is how you can help keep Ophelia Cafe open after lockdown

19 May 2020 5:24 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.

Read More arrow_forward

OR Tambo International Airport

Help save Harvey World Travel Northcliff with vouchers from Dineplan

18 May 2020 5:35 PM

Owner Belinda Magua says they are looking forward to starting up when the lockdown comes to the level for opening up.

Read More arrow_forward

pinkladiesjpg

Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan

15 May 2020 5:52 PM

Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays.

Read More arrow_forward

little-chefs-clubjpg

Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan

14 May 2020 5:35 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Read More arrow_forward

the-houndjpg

Here is how you can help keep Hound Bistro open after lockdown

13 May 2020 5:07 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Read More arrow_forward

accountant-accounting-adviser-advisor-maths-calculatorjpeg

Help Confident Teens Maths Tuition continue tutoring by sponsoring a learner

12 May 2020 5:28 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Read More arrow_forward

peppers-culinary-schooljpg

How you can help Peppers Culinary School keep its doors open

11 May 2020 5:33 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

Opinion

Ukhozi FM DJ received incorrect COVID-19 results, says diagnostic lab

Local

[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize: WC's high COVID-19 cases due to outbreaks in retail stores, factories
28 May 2020 5:30 PM

28 May 2020 5:30 PM

Opposition critical of WC govt's handling of COVID-19 pandemic
28 May 2020 5:16 PM

28 May 2020 5:16 PM

Motshekga confident in Gauteng's readiness to resume schooling on 1 June
28 May 2020 4:55 PM

28 May 2020 4:55 PM

