How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis
The SA economy is in so much trouble, the vast majority of us are going to be dragged to the bottom.
We're talking about planning for retirement in a crisis when all of us are feeling gloomy.
Warren Ingram, financial adviser, has some practical advice.
I think it's one of those decades where the whole of the financial structure of people's saving, the way they spend, borrow money for property, all changes and turns on its head and I think the longer lockdown carries on, the longer it takes for us to get on the road again.Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
I think the first step to take is investors are going to need to increase the allocation to shares over the next while - I'm not saying listen to the show and load up your share allocation tomorrow but I think temptation to avoid risk by being in cash in these times will be real.Warren Ingram, wealth planner
The problem I think by the end of this year getting a five per cent return on a money market account will be a brilliant return and the likelihood is it is going to be less than that...getting four of five per cent for your money is not going to help you get out of the hole.Warren Ingram, wealth planner
Don't do it one shot - take three to six months to do it - the pandemic that caused the crisis will take a long time to play out but I think the pressure on investors to find returns means that the stock market and potentially the property market is going to benefit from lower interest rates.Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner
Listen to the interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around
Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.Read More
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.Read More
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday
Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday.Read More
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards?
Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times.Read More
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu'
Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space?Read More
Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?
Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you.Read More
Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000?
The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes.Read More
This is the last month you can do any tax planning for the year
We ask financial planner Warren Ingram to help get our tax ducks in a row.Read More
This is how you should invest your money for the next decade
Personal Finance - Tips on how to invest your money.Read More