[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA?
As part of its Africa Month 2020 celebrations, the Windybrow Arts Theatre is offering Kiswahili lessons.
On Friday, the theatre will host an online discussion on whether the language should become an official language in South Africa.
Joanne Joseph spoke to Windybrow Arts Centre head Keitu Gwangwa to find out more.
We thought about what pan- africanism means to South Africa, what would it mean to have Swahili as one of the languages that we speak and how would we actually navigate that politically being recognised as a country that is xenophobic in some areas, what would be the advantages or disadvantages of having Swahili in our space.Keitu Gwangwa, Head - Windybrow Arts Centre
As we loosen the restriction around our borders in trade, MoAfrika a' Mokgathi said it would be important for us to look at it as the money language. There is an interesting aspect in that area.Keitu Gwangwa, Head - Windybrow Arts Centre
I think there are a lot of barriers within ourselves that we would have to cross first in prioritising some of our own languages in our education sector... I think there is controversial issues around it but there is enough interest.Keitu Gwangwa, Head - Windybrow Arts Centre
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela
Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the phased-in approach for universities & TVET colleges will work.Read More
[LISTEN] 'A single carrier is a risk to multiple sites - work, family, friends'
Busisiwe Deyi shares how COVID-19 has affected her family after her sibling and mother contracted the virus from her father.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations
National Command Council members are briefing the nation on Level 3 lockdown regulations.Read More
'It is within the rights of the military to have their own disciplinary hearing'
SAHRC commissioner Reverend Chris Nissen says legal proceedings must be allowed to continue in the Collins Khosa matter.Read More
Ukhozi FM DJ received incorrect COVID-19 results, says diagnostic lab
The error was apparently due to a lab employee prematurely releasing the results.Read More
'No school will be allowed to operate if safety measures are not adhered to'
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga reflects on the readiness of schools for reopening on 1 June.Read More
[LISTEN] ShopSafe app developed to make your shopping experience easier
Lightsone and Tracker have developed an app called ShopSafe to provide consumers with the best shopping times.Read More
IRS Forensic Investigations reports rise in PPE-related fraud
Chief executive Chad Thomas says the majority of complaints are of none supply of goods that have already been paid for.Read More
City Power to implement load rotation in Joburg hotspots hit by overloading
The power utility said that it was facing capacity constraints in areas where illegal connections were on the rise.Read More