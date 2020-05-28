[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA?

As part of its Africa Month 2020 celebrations, the Windybrow Arts Theatre is offering Kiswahili lessons.

On Friday, the theatre will host an online discussion on whether the language should become an official language in South Africa.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Windybrow Arts Centre head Keitu Gwangwa to find out more.

We thought about what pan- africanism means to South Africa, what would it mean to have Swahili as one of the languages that we speak and how would we actually navigate that politically being recognised as a country that is xenophobic in some areas, what would be the advantages or disadvantages of having Swahili in our space. Keitu Gwangwa, Head - Windybrow Arts Centre

As we loosen the restriction around our borders in trade, MoAfrika a' Mokgathi said it would be important for us to look at it as the money language. There is an interesting aspect in that area. Keitu Gwangwa, Head - Windybrow Arts Centre

I think there are a lot of barriers within ourselves that we would have to cross first in prioritising some of our own languages in our education sector... I think there is controversial issues around it but there is enough interest. Keitu Gwangwa, Head - Windybrow Arts Centre

